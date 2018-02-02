ATI Reaches Tentative Agreement with Pilots’ Union

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) said today that its subsidiary, Air Transport International, Inc., has reached a tentative agreement to amend the collective bargaining agreement with its pilots group, currently numbering more than 220 flight crew members.

ATI’s pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). ATI and ALPA have been negotiating amendments to the current collective bargaining agreement since it became amendable in May 2014. The tentative amended agreement would extend for four years from the date of ratification by the ATI pilots.

Terms of the tentative amended agreement were not disclosed, but will be presented to the ATI pilot group prior to holding a ratification vote. The vote is expected to be completed prior to the end of March.

