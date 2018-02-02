Department of Homeland Security Selects Booz Allen Hamilton as Prime Contractor on $621M Task Order to Enhance Cybersecurity Across Federal Government

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyber-attacks against government networks are growing more sophisticated, frequent and dynamic. To tackle the constantly evolving challenge of protecting the United States from these attacks, DHS established the CDM Program in 2012, which envisioned a flexible approach to strengthen the cybersecurity of every computer network and system in the Government. In 2015, Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH) was among the first awarded multiple contracts to partner with DHS and to implement the ambitious CDM Program. Within this first Phase, Booz Allen integrated foundational cybersecurity solutions that spanned 80 percent of the .gov enterprise and gave the 13 participating departments and agencies unprecedented visibility into their networks.

DHS has now selected Booz Allen as the first prime contractor under the next chapter of the CDM Program to continue driving its implementation with a $621 million single-award, six-year task order.

“We’re thrilled to grow our partnership with Department of Homeland Security in their critical mission to protect the United States and its citizens from cybersecurity threats,” said Marcie Nagel, a Booz Allen principal and leader of the firm’s CDM work. “Our work will expand into new areas of cybersecurity, like incident response and automation. This work aims to help these federal departments and agencies leverage new capabilities that will ultimately empower our clients to defend their networks faster with more flexibility and greater visibility into the network itself.”

The new contract will extend across the three current and possible future CDM Phases and is part of the larger DEFEND Program, which has a total value of up to $3.4 billion. The CDM DEFEND program will focus on reducing the Federal Government’s threat surface by delivering innovative solutions that adapt to dynamic Agency environments and combat the latest cyber adversaries. This critical mission to develop and deploy next-generation cyber capabilities will be led by a strong partnership between DHS, the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) within the Government Services Administration and the task order’s seven participating Agencies.

“The cybersecurity threats facing government agencies today are growing increasingly dynamic and sophisticated, making them more challenging to defend against,” said Brad Medairy, a Booz Allen senior vice president and leader of the firm’s Civil cyber business. “We are well positioned to help in this fight, applying experiences that our analysts, threat hunters and engineers gain by working on the cutting edge of cybersecurity. We are embedded in the nation’s most important missions and will continue to help drive toward innovative solutions like CDM to make the world a safer place in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats.”

Booz Allen will apply deep cyber expertise, with strong systems engineering and technical management processes, combined with leading-edge commercial tools to help protect our nation against cyber-attacks. To learn more about Booz Allen’s cyber capabilities, visit www.BoozAllen.com/Cyber. To learn more about DHS’ CMD program, visit www.DHS.gov/CDM.

