Surf’s up at Surfari Water Park at the Grove Resort & Spa Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Grove Resort & Spa Orlando, just minutes from Walt Disney World®, will open the gates to Florida’s newest extreme waterpark on March 1st. The properties much-anticipated Surfari Water Park boasts 7-acres of action-packed entertainment with two FlowRider® surf machines, 2-story water slides, a kids' area with a splash pad and zero entry pool, and winding lazy river. The Grove’s dual FlowRider® will offer a year-round surfing experience adjustable to all skill levels. Surfari’s Longboard restaurant will open in late April and feature delicious options for alfresco dining.

The 16 million investment in the world-class water park marks another enhancement to the already highly amenitized 106-acre resort. The Springs Pools, Lake Austin Waterfront and the Escape Spa all opened in 2017 to stellar reviews from guests. The resort was named one the 12 Most Anticipated U.S. Hotel Openings of 2017 in U.S. News & World Report and BTI Partners received the Orlando Business Journal’s 2017 Structures Award for top Hospitality Project for The Grove Resort & Spa Orlando.

“We are extremely pleased to be adding the Surfari Water Park to our long list of amenities at The Grove Resort & Spa,” said General Manager, Bill Lee. “Guests have so much to experience on property they never have to leave. The resort is the ideal combination of luxury, location and service and offers something for everyone.”

“Since opening in early 2017 occupancy has been strong and we are excited to open another 293 condos this year," said BTI Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Alistair Brown. “The fact our guests can also become owners at our world-class resort gives us a unique position in a very competitive market.”

About The Grove Resort

The Grove Resort & Spa Orlando is a sprawling 106-acre vacation home resort located on beautiful Lake Austin just a five-minute drive from Walt Disney World®. A sanctuary from the boisterous pace of the outside world, neighboring theme parks, and entertainment centers with its 878 fully furnished two and three bedroom residential-style suites offering owners and guests the comforts of home, while the resort’s extensive collection of amenities deliver the luxuries of a full-service hotel.