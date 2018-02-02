PostNord Enters Into 3D Printing Collaboration With Stratasys

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), a global leader in applied additive technology solutions, today announced a collaboration with PostNord Strålfors, a subsidiary to PostNord, the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region. The collaboration enables PostNord Strålfors to leverage Stratasys’ additive manufacturing expertise and technology solutions to create an on-demand part production and delivery service for a diverse range of customers across the PostNord logistics network.

One element of PostNord Strålfors strategy is to become their customer’s digitalization partner, and embrace the possibilities of disruptive technology. PostNord Strålfors has identified additive manufacturing as a significant step in the company’s service offering to address ever-changing customer needs, by combining PostNord Strålfors heritage of 2D printing services with new on-demand 3D printing capabilities. With the support of Stratasys, the company will also explore new market opportunities across a multitude of industries.

Stratasys’ regional partner, Protech, will provide the necessary local support to PostNord Strålfors, including machines, services and expertise. This includes the purchase of a Stratasys J750 – the world’s only full color, multi-material 3D printer.

“At PostNord Strålfors, we aim to be our customer’s digitalization partner, and we constantly need to strive for digital developments and explore new business opportunities,” says Ylva Ekborn, CEO of PostNord Strålfors Group. “In Stratasys, we are working with an industry-leader whose additive manufacturing technologies are proven across a wide range of sectors, and with whom we will grow and evolve.

“We’re particularly excited to put the new J750 to use – it is the only 3D printer on the market with the capability to create full color, multi-material parts in a single print, enabling us to rapidly produce complex parts and ultimately accelerate the delivery process for our customers. With the dedicated local support from Protech, we plan to quickly integrate this technology within our service offering and have it available to customers soon,” she adds.

Andy Middleton, President EMEA, Stratasys, concludes: “PostNord is an expert in the Nordic logistics market and we’re thrilled to be working with them to expand the adoption of our solutions. With the help of our local partner, Protech, we will help PostNord and PostNord Strålfors to leverage the advanced capabilities of our additive technologies to address their customers’ needs in the optimal way. In particular, exploring how we can tap into the unique benefits of additive manufacturing for the logistics sector, from accelerating part delivery to reducing supply chains and associated costs. In addition, we also expect to learn from new cases and applications from PostNord’s diverse customer base.”

About Stratasys

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is a global leader in applied additive technology solutions for industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products and Education. For nearly 30 years, a deep and ongoing focus on customers’ business requirements has fueled purposeful innovations—1,200 granted and pending additive technology patents to date—that create new value across product lifecycle processes, from design prototypes to manufacturing tools and final production parts. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise—advanced materials; software with voxel level control; precise, repeatable and reliable FDM and PolyJet 3D printers; application-based expert services; on-demand parts and industry-defining partnerships—works to ensure seamless integration into each customer’s evolving workflow. Fulfilling the real-world potential of additive, Stratasys delivers breakthrough industry-specific applications that accelerate business processes, optimize value chains and drive business performance improvements for thousands of future-ready leaders around the world.

Corporate Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel.

Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

About PostNord and PostNord Strålfors

We deliver! PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. We ensure postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. With our expertise and strong distribution network, we develop options for tomorrow’s communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics in the Nordic region. In 2016, the Group had around 33,000 employees and sales of just over SEK 38 billion. The parent company, PostNord AB, is a Swedish public limited company headquartered in Solna, Sweden. Visit us at www.postnord.com

PostNord Strålfors develops and provides communications solutions that give companies with many customers and suppliers completely new opportunities for creating stronger and more personal customer relationships. With our digital platform, we deliver seamless communication, regardless of which channel the recipient requires. PostNord Strålfors is part of the PostNord Group, the leading supplier of communications and logistics services in the Nordic region. PostNord Strålfors have operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, where our 750 employees achieve sales of SEK 2.1 billion (2016).