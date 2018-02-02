Introducing DHgate's Model That Will Empower More Growth in Emerging Markets

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During the first 2018 APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting in New Zealand, DHgate.com announced a partnership with the Chilean Pacific Foundation. Together, they will establish a scalable bilateral model for cross-border e-commerce capacity building in the Asia Pacific region. The ultimate goal is to incubate new entrepreneurs through digital solutions.

This partnership is associated with the APEC Cross-Border E-commerce Training (CBET) program. Founded in 2013 by APEC China, APEC CBET has trained over 10 thousand entrepreneurs and has yielded hundreds of successful businesses in over 20 economies.

DHgate’s founder and CEO Diane Wang introduced, “DHgate will continue to be a leader in capacity building for cross-border e-commerce, to share our experience with other economies, to ensure a smooth transition into the digital trade era.”

Recently, DHgate submitted a digital trade proposal that was a main topic of discussion at the 2017 APEC Leader’s Summit in Vietnam.

China’s Localized Output Model

DHgate and the Chile Pacific Foundation seek to develop e-commerce in Chile through a “localized output” model. Provisions include:

Creating a network of local partners to encourage participation of local individuals;

Providing Spanish language cross-border e-commerce training courses;

Forming a "Train-the-Trainer" mechanism;

Networking for students who complete the training;

Incubating success stories to motivate more entrepreneurs.

Cross-border e-commerce has significant room for development in Chile. Chile has the highest per capita income in South America and a younger overall population structure that’s highly likely to adopt e-commerce. Data from the China e-commerce Research Center shows that the market value of e-commerce in Chile will reach 20 billion U.S. dollars and a 55% internet penetration rate.

In 2018, APEC China will invite more SME representatives to participate in a APEC Cross-Border E-commerce Training (CBET) online growth community, to empower more entrepreneurs across the globe.

About DHgate

DHgate.com is the first to market and the biggest B2B cross border e-commerce marketplace in China, providing global importers with quality products at competitive prices. Founded in 2004, DHgate.com has approximately 10 million global buyers from 227 countries and regions, with 1.4 million global sellers offering 40 million products in 8 languages.