Accenture to Add 400 Technology Jobs in Minneapolis, Contributing to City’s Growing Tech Community

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will add 400 highly skilled technology jobs in Minneapolis by the end of 2020, growing its workforce in the market by 25 percent.

The company, named a Top Workplace by the Star Tribune, is recruiting people with the critical skills needed to serve clients, including in high-growth areas such as digital, cloud and security services. The new jobs are part of Accenture’s accelerated investment in innovation in the U.S. Announced last February, the nationwide investment includes 15,000 new jobs, $1.4 billion in training and 10 new innovation hubs by the end of 2020. The company’s current innovation hubs in the U.S. are in New York, Chicago, Houston, San Jose, Washington D.C. and Boston.

“Accenture works across more than 40 industries, and the imperative for continuous innovation in every industry is clear,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture’s chief executive officer – North America. “Our investment in Minneapolis will help ensure we have the critical skills needed to help our clients create, implement and scale innovative solutions across any of their businesses, functions and capabilities, at speed.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, “For years Accenture has helped strengthen Minneapolis’ workforce and reinforce our city’s reputation as a growing technology hub. The jobs that the company is bringing to our market reflect the future of our economy and our shared commitment to growth through inclusive policies.”

Accenture employs more than 1,600 people in Minneapolis. The company is an active contributor to many of the city’s business, technology and volunteer initiatives – including Minnesota Business Partnership, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota High Tech Association, Economic Club of Minnesota, Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, Minneapolis Downtown Council and Corporate Volunteerism Council – and a founding partner of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

Through its Skills to Succeed corporate citizenship initiative, Accenture also partners with AchieveMpls, Metropolitan Economic Development Association, Dress for Success Twin Cities, Genesys Works and other organizations to deliver skill-development programs across the Minneapolis community.

Accenture in the United States

Accenture is a leading professional services company providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Serving 95 of the Fortune 100 and more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500, Accenture employs an innovation-led approach to help clients imagine and invent their future. The company has more than 50,000 people and operations in 42 cities in the United States. Accenture was named one of the leading companies to Change the World by Fortune magazine and is consistently recognized as a FORTUNE Blue Ribbon Company. With an unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, the company appears regularly on FORTUNE’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity lists. Visit us at accenture.com/US.