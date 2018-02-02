Innovus Pharma Expands Its Sales Channels Through an Alliance with Wellmed, LP to Access Their Extensive Direct Mailing Network of 500,000 Current Customers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Wellmed, LP, a California company located in Tarzana, California (“Wellmed”). Under the agreement signed, Innovus Pharma will be selling certain of its products directly to Wellmed’s current 500,000 customers and utilizing Wellmed’s access to a database of over 5 million additional potential consumers for a fixed cash fee if certain net revenue targets are met as a result of the direct mailing campaigns. Wellmed is an established company in the healthcare direct mailing industry for approximately 20 years and will provide Innovus Pharma with the ability to sell its various products to these new consumer bases. Wellmed specializes in direct to consumer healthcare marketing and has annual sales revenue of close to $10 million. Innovus Pharma expects the first of such direct mailing campaigns to launch in the next ten to fourteen days and to continue monthly thereafter under the agreement.

“We are very happy to be announcing our direct mailing agreement with Wellmed, an experienced company in the direct to consumer healthcare, OTC drug and supplement business in Southern California. This is a new sales channel for Innovus and allows us to expand our Beyond Human® sales and marketing platform to reach an additional 5 million potential buyers of our products on a yearly basis,” stated Dr. Bassam Damaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “We believe that Scott Witjas, the CEO of Wellmed and his team have extensive experience in marketing OTC drug and supplement products in this field and we look forward to increasing our sales revenues accordingly by working with them,” he continued.

“We at Wellmed are very excited to be working with a visionary and innovative company like Innovus Pharma,” said Scott Witjas, the CEO of Wellmed. “Being both located in Southern California and sharing similar business models, we look forward to providing direct to consumer mailings to our extensive network of customers to increase the sales revenue for Innovus Pharma and to market and sell numerous of that company’s products through our highly successful and established channels.”

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to be a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products, men’s and women’s health supplements, related diagnostics and medical devices. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC, as well as related products.

About Wellmed, LP

Wellmed was founded in 1997, and has become a world class leader in both the manufacturing and distributing of all natural nutritional supplements. Prior to its beginning, the founders of Wellmed recognized that most health conscious adults are:

*Searching for Choices to the rising costs of prescription drugs;

*Concerned about the potential side-effects that some drugs may have; and

*Were looking for all-natural, affordable alternatives, without any side effects.

Now, approximately 20 years later and with more than 500,000 satisfied customers, Wellmed has become one of the fastest growing and most reliable nutritional supplement companies in America. All of its breakthrough formulas are manufactured to exceed the highest industry standards and are based upon years of intensive research, analysis, and clinical studies, while using only the highest quality ingredients available.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from any products sold through Wellmed’s direct mailings in the United States, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.