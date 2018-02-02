LoanMart and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Partner to Offer High School Students Scholarships

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The minor league baseball team, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, in correlation with their sponsors, LoanMart, will offer three scholarships amounted in $1,000 to local California high school students in San Bernardino County.

The scholarship will be determined by the scholarship, leadership, community involvement, and character the student displays in their application forms. Along with an information request form, the application will take the form of a 300-word written statement about why the student believes they should receive the LoanMart/Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scholarship. The student’s education history from 9th grade until the present and at least 1 but no more than 2 letters of recommendation are also required for a complete application. Only fully complete applications will be considered.

Fill out the information request form at the following link: https://www.800loanmart.com/scholarships.

Scholarship applications should be postmarked no later than May 20, 2018 and sent to the following address:

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

ATTN: LoanMart/Quakes Scholarship Application

8408 Rochester Avenue

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Scholarship recipients will be notified of acceptance no later than June 16, 2018.

