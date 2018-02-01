Puma Biotechnology and CANbridge Life Sciences Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Greater China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CANbridge Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Western drug candidates in China and North Asia, announced today that it has licensed the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao (collectively, greater China) from Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI).

Neratinib was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets.

“We are very proud to be partnering with Puma,” said James Xue, PhD, MBA, CANbridge Life Sciences Chairman, CEO and President. “By addressing a significant unmet medical need for the extended adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, we believe that NERLYNX will transform the lives of patients. We are honored to have been selected by Puma to develop and commercialize this important therapy, which we believe has significant commercial potential in greater China in HER2-positive cancers, including gastric cancer, where CANbridge will be leading the development in greater China. This transformative collaboration is an important demonstration of our capabilities as a leading biopharmaceutical company and partner-of-choice in the greater China region. We will work closely with Puma and regulatory authorities toward earliest market approval of NERLYNX.”

“CANbridge was selected to be our partner in greater China because of the strength and depth of the team and we are confident in CANbridge’s capabilities to make NERLYNX® a commercial success in greater China,” stated Alan H. Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Puma.

About CANbridge Life Sciences

CANbridge Life Sciences, Ltd. is a clinical-staged bio-pharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare products for serious and critical medical conditions in China and North Asia (Korea and Taiwan). CANbridge develops partnerships with Western bio-pharmaceutical companies with clinical-stage pharmaceutical, medical device or diagnostic products that are either unavailable in China/North Asia or address medical needs that are underserved in the region. CANbridge also licenses, or obtains exclusive rights to commercialize, drug and device products that are approved in their home markets for commercialization in China and North Asia. CANbridge has a license with Apogenix to develop, manufacture and commercialize immune-oncology therapy, APG101, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where it is being developed as CAN008, and a world-wide license (ex-North America) with AVEO Oncology to develop, manufacture and commercialize clinical-stage ErbB3 (HER3) inhibitory antibody candidate AV203, renamed by CANbridge as CAN017. CANbridge also has an agreement with EUSA Pharma to commercialize Caphosol® in China for the prevention and treatment of oral mucositis caused by cancer treatments.

Led and backed by a highly-seasoned executive team, with extensive Chinese drug development experience, CANbridge has the capability to select, acquire, develop and commercialize future therapeutics and diagnostics targeting the unmet medical needs of Chinese and East Asian patients with serious or critical conditions.

CANbridge is privately-held and headquartered in Beijing, China. For more on CANbridge Life Sciences, please go to www.canbridgepharma.com.