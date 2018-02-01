NTE Energy Signs Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement with the Town of McCormick, SC

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTE Energy (“NTE”) announced that it has entered into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with the Town of McCormick, South Carolina. Under the terms of the agreement, NTE will supply all McCormick’s electric needs for a period of twenty years starting in 2019. NTE will supply McCormick from a portfolio of electric generation resources including the Reidsville Energy Center, NTE’s latest North Carolina power plant. Work on the Reidsville Energy Center commenced in late 2017, and the plant should reach Commercial Operation in 2021.

“NTE is pleased to have McCormick join our other customer communities, and we look forward to providing the town with one of the lowest cost, reliable, and environmentally friendly sources of energy in the Carolinas,” stated Seth Shortlidge, CEO and President of NTE Energy.

About NTE Energy

NTE Energy, through its affiliates, develops and acquires strategically located electric generation and transmission facilities within North America. The team executes all aspects of project development, construction and asset management. For more information about NTE Energy, visit www.nteenergy.com.