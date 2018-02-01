Brown and Caldwell expands industrial water practice with addition of J4 Engineering Group

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown and Caldwell (BC), a leading environmental engineering and construction firm, announced today that it has added the resources of J4 Engineering Group, a leading industrial water services firm based in Boise, Idaho, with proven success in all aspects of project development from concept to commissioning and all steps in between, including planning and permitting, preliminary design, detailed design, construction services, commissioning, and startup.

“With BC’s deep understanding of industrial water processes and wastewater treatment system design and the added expertise of the J4 team, we have one of the strongest industrial water service capability suites in the country,” said Si Givens, Industrial Water Service Line Director. “This strategic addition will enable us to better serve our clients in Idaho and in the northwestern United States, and also expands our service offerings, particularly in the food and mining private sectors.”

Across the country, BC has earned high marks for helping industrial companies address complex wastewater treatment issues, from stringent discharge requirements and ever-changing regulations to a greater focus on energy conservation and sustainability.

“We’re passionate about delivering sustainable solutions designed to meet the changing needs of our communities, our environment, and our clients,” said Sharon Stecker, Senior Vice President and Private Sector Enterprise Leader. “We do this by bringing together the best in the business, and we are proud to welcome the J4 team.”

Joining Brown and Caldwell are: Jeremy Aulbach, P.E., Client Service Manager; Jordi Figueras, P.E., Principal Engineer; Josh Reed, P.E., Senior Project Manager; Jesse Neilson, P.E., Client Service Manager; Joe Neves, Senior Process Mechanical/Civil Designer; and Todd Blacketter, Senior Process Mechanical Designer.

About Brown and Caldwell

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Brown and Caldwell is a full-service environmental engineering and construction firm with 45 offices and 1,500+ professionals across the country. For more than 70 years, our creative solutions have helped scores of municipal, federal and private organizations successfully overcome their most challenging water and environmental obstacles. As an employee-owned company, BC is passionate about meeting our clients’ needs and making a difference for our environment and communities. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.