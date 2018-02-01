CORRECTING and REPLACING Multinational Online Marketplace and Internet Conglomerate Chooses VXI to Deliver Next Generation Customer Experience

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release formerly headlined "VXI Set to Deliver Next Generation Customer Experience Services for Global B2B Online Marketplace and Internet Conglomerate" with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

MULTINATIONAL ONLINE MARKETPLACE AND INTERNET CONGLOMERATE CHOOSES VXI TO DELIVER NEXT GENERATION CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

VXI Global Solutions, LLC. (VXI) has been selected to manage tailored customer service operations on behalf of a Multinational Online Marketplace and Internet Conglomerate. Under a multiple year deal signed in the last quarter of 2017, VXI will build large scale customer service operations in China.

In 2017, VXI strengthened its Retail practice by rolling out an Omni-channel solution for clients including integrating VXI’s internal chat tool, VisionChatTM, with WeChat, one of the most popular consumer-to-business messaging platforms, to embrace social selling and experience management. By forging stable partnerships within the retail and e-commerce industry, VXI has grown revenue contribution from several global retail brands. Specially, VXI now supports the retail operations of some of the largest apparel, furniture, and consumer appliance manufacturers in the world.

Through this new partnership, the Internet Conglomerate seeks to enhance the experience of end-customers including direct consumers, merchants and businesses. VXI will provide user consulting, platform navigation assistance, and dispute management support to merchants and users of the online marketplace platform. In addition, VXI customer experience professionals will provide order processing, new media, and technical support assistance via multiple channels including phone, email, and chat.

“This partnership reflects the trust and confidence bestowed in VXI by some of the world’s largest companies, allowing us to directly manage their customer interactions. We will leverage our people capabilities and industry learning to deliver next generation customer experience”, said Eva Wang, VXI’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

Joseph Wong, SVP, Business Development for VXI China, further added “We are thrilled to bring onboard a leading brand to China, one of VXI’s most important geographies. This partnership will further strengthen our service delivery capabilities and help us continue the trend of leading in the China business process industry”.

About VXI Global

With 29,000 employees across 42 delivery centers, VXI Global Solutions is a leader in customer experience management and digital transformation. Established in 1998, the company delivers business services and technology solutions tailored for clients to deliver superior Customer Experience (CX). With a diverse workforce and service delivery centers in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia Pacific, VXI drives high Net Promoter Score (NPS) through its unified digital service strategy, customer management solutions and purpose-built productivity/efficiency enhancing applications.