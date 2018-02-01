Harvest Partners Completes Sale of FCX Performance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Partners, LP (“Harvest”), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed the previously announced sale of FCX Performance (“FCX”) to Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT). FCX is a leading distributor of mission-critical products and value-added services to end users, OEMs and contractors across the industrial process, oil and gas, power, life sciences, municipal and commercial markets.

About Harvest Partners

