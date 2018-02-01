Nominations Open for 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founding partners of the Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards, Parata Systems and Pharmacy Times®, are now accepting nominations for the 2018 awards program.

The Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards program recognizes pioneers, innovators and future leaders in the pharmacy industry. Pharmacist nominations represent chain, independent and specialty pharmacies; government and academic institutions; long-term care facilities; and health-systems pharmacists. For the past eight years, the awards program has generated nearly 2,700 peer nominations across all 50 states. Since 2010, more than 200 pharmacy leaders have been named finalists or winners.

“This is our favorite time of year,” said DJ Dougherty, CEO, Parata Systems. “We open nominations to recognize pharmacy professionals who are creating the future of pharmacy and placing an emphasis on patient care. As an organization committed to elevating the roles of the pharmacy team, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of these forward-thinking individuals.”

The 2018 awards gala will be held on Oct. 5 in Boston, Massachusetts, leading up to the annual NCPA (National Community Pharmacists Association) Convention. Finalists and category winners will be awarded and recognized by their peers for this prestigious industry honor. One overall winner will be named the 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® and will be featured on the Oct. 2018 cover of Pharmacy Times®. Visit nextgenpharmacist.com to see a highlight video of last year’s event.

“It is our distinct pleasure to partner with Parata Systems once again to present the 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards, leveraging our voice in the pharmacy industry to elevate these dedicated professionals,” said Brian Haug, president of Pharmacy and Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. “Their contributions address the realities of modern healthcare, advance our industry and ensure the wellness of patients.”

The 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards program includes 10 categories. Nominations may be submitted through May 31, 2018. An independent panel of esteemed judges, chaired by Pharmacy Times®’ editor-in-chief, Troy Trygstad, Pharm D., Ph.D., M.B.A., will evaluate entries. Up to three finalists will be named in each category. These finalists will be featured in the September 2018 issue of Pharmacy Times® and on www.nextgenpharmacist.com.

The Next-Generation Pharmacist® Awards recognize pharmacy professionals who deliver innovations in modern healthcare for their patients and their community, inspiring others to achieve meaningful contributions in the industry.

“As pharmacists expand their role, they will become the most valuable healthcare team member in all settings,” said Jeffrey Goad, 2017 Next-Generation Pharmacist®. “In the future, I envision pharmacists as medication therapy providers for all patients, and pharmacies as immunization, wellness and self-treatment centers. Pharmacists will dispense care, not drugs.”

This year, the nomination categories are:

Civic Leader

Entrepreneur

Future Pharmacist

Health-System Pharmacist

Lifetime Leadership

Patient Care Provider

Rising Star

Specialty Pharmacist

Technician

Technology Innovator

For complete category descriptions, eligibility requirements and our online nomination tool, visit www.nextgenpharmacist.com. For regular updates, follow Next-Generation Pharmacist® on Twitter and Facebook.

About Parata Systems, LLC

Parata Systems provides pharmacy technology solutions that empower pharmacists to help people lead healthier lives. Founded in 2001, Parata offers the most extensive pharmacy automation portfolio in the industry–designing, building, and supporting both vial-filling and pouch packaging solutions.

Parata Max® and Parata Mini® high-speed robots boost accuracy and efficacy, so pharmacy teams can deliver an exceptional patient experience. The Parata PASS suite, the latest technology in medication management, elevates pharmacists’ role in addressing the $290 billion challenge of medication adherence and secures their spot on the healthcare team.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the leading media resource for pharmacists and the pharmacy industry, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other healthcare providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is part of Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., a full-service healthcare communications company offering education, research and medical media.

