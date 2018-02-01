Telrad Networks and MBSI WAV Sign Partnership Agreement

LOD, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telrad Networks (TASE:TLRD),, a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with MBSI WAV, a premier distributor of wireless solutions in the Canadian market. This move will further reinforce their leadership positions in the wireless broadband industry and make carrier-class, fixed LTE solutions more widely available to operators and ISPs across Canada, who will, in turn, offer reliable, high-speed Internet connectivity to Canadians.

The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two leading companies’ respective strengths.

“This agreement is another step in our journey to build on our foundation in the wireless industry,” said Michael Schneider, MBSI WAV Director of Sales. “This partnership will help us fully deliver on our LTE strategy by giving us a comprehensive fixed LTE product portfolio which uniquely meets the needs of operators serving rural and hard to reach areas. Our customers are looking for high capacity, broad coverage broadband wireless access solutions that operate in non-line-of-sight conditions and have a low cost of ownership. Telrad’s platform excels on all counts.”

Chris Daniels, president of Telrad’s Broadband Wireless Division, said, “The relationship with MBSI WAV represents a powerful opportunity for Telrad to significantly expand our presence in Canada, a vibrant market, with vast rural areas that are specifically well-suited for our solutions. MBSI WAV has clearly demonstrated its ability to apply its resources and expertise in this market segment. We’re excited to partner with them as we focus our combined energies serving a broader range of customers with industry-leading fixed LTE solutions.”

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (www.telrad.com)

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is the industry’s premier distributor serving the Canadian wireless market; with strong stocking positions for wireless broadband, LTE, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. MBSI WAV provides the depth of knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added services needs of the WISP, VAR and Solution Provider community. MBSI WAV provides product knowledge, support for multi-vendor solutions, as well as professional value-added services including (but not limited to): Trade-In, Trade-Up, staging and configuration, site surveys and installations, path profiles and analysis and site kitting. (https://www.mbsiwav.com/)