Telrad Networks and WAV, Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement

LOD, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telrad Networks (TASE:TLRD), a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with WAV, Inc., a leading distributor of LTE and wireless broadband solutions. This move will further reinforce their leadership positions in the wireless broadband industry and make carrier-class, fixed LTE solutions more widely available to operators and ISPs across the United States, who will, in turn, offer reliable, high-speed Internet connectivity to rural and remote area residents and businesses.

The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two leading companies’ respective strengths.

“The Telrad LTE portfolio is an enhancement to our solutions offering to our customers,” said Zach Hubeck, VP of Sales & Marketing for WAV, Inc. “Embarking on this partnership not only increases our product offerings but extends the commitment we made to our customers to bring them the best LTE technology available in the market. Telrad’s fixed LTE products uniquely meet the needs of rural operators, with enhanced non-line-of-sight operation, high capacity, expansive coverage and low cost of ownership.”

Chris Daniels, president of Telrad’s Broadband Wireless Division, said, “WAV, Inc., a large and trusted partner, will help accelerate the delivery of our fixed LTE wireless solutions to operators throughout the United States. WAV, Inc. adds an excellent sales and support network to promote and service our comprehensive family of fixed LTE products. We look forward to working closely with them to continue to meet the specific requirements of Internet providers with high-performance, reliable, and future-proof solutions.”

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (www.telrad.com)

About WAV, Inc.

WAV, Inc. is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation & diagnostics. “We Make the Internet Work”. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit the web at: (www.wavonline.com).