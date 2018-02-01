Global Accounting Group to Provide Professional Learning Support for HP’s Finance Personnel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) today announced an agreement with HP Inc. to provide career development and technical training for the company’s finance staff worldwide.

The agreement covers professionals in HP’s finance and accounting functions. The Association, which combines the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, will provide content specifically curated for HP that supports learning paths and professional development categories set by the company.

Course materials cover accounting and external reporting, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, ethics, tax, strategic risk, and collections and credit control, among other topics. The content is aimed at controllers, internal auditors, reporting and control personnel, and tax and accounting professionals.

HP staff will have access to several certificate programs through the agreement, including U.S. GAAP Fundamentals, IFRS and COSO Internal Control, as well as the Chartered Global Management Accounting (CGMA) designation, which shows advanced proficiency in finance, accounting, operations, strategy and management. Certificates are awarded after successfully completing an assessment, and can be displayed online through digital badges.

Programs will be delivered through the Association’s learning management system, an on-demand, cloud-based platform that offers continuous updates of technical material.

“The finance and accounting function is going through profound changes, with broader oversight demands and new challenges due to technology transformation, globalization, changes in standards and tax law, and a range of other complex issues,” said Clar Rosso, the Association’s executive vice president of engagement and learning innovation. “These changes fundamentally evolve the expectations of traditional finance functions, and we’re excited that HP has chosen the Association to help arm their finance professionals.”

