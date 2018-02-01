North Carolina’s New Hanover County ABC Board Expands Adoption of Intellicheck’s Age ID

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Carolina’s New Hanover County ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control) Board is now using Intellicheck's (NYSE AMERICAN: IDN) Age ID™ at all its county liquor stores to prevent the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors. The ABC Board’s decision to expand the usage of Age ID follows the impressive results the state-of-the-art technology solution has been delivering in spotting fake IDs in its initial usage at three store locations. Age ID scans the bar codes on driver licenses and other forms of identification to catch altered and fake IDs.

“Age ID has made a terrific difference in helping us keep alcohol out of the hands of minors because it’s been so effective in catching fake IDs. We had such outstanding results that we made the decision to use Age ID at our eight retail stores across the county,” said Retail & LBD Operations Manager Charles Hill.

The New Hanover County ABC Board was established in 1935. Located in Wilmington, North Carolina, the community is also home to the University of North Carolina, Wilmington and its more than 15,000 students. The board’s mission includes a mandate to support efforts to ensure the legal sale and control of alcoholic beverages.

“We’re responsible for our residents and the young people attending the university here and we’re seeing the same problems that every community has to deal with because the sophisticated fake IDs that young people can get their hands on so easily are virtually impossible to spot with the methods we used to use. Age ID has solved that problem,” explained Hill.

“The results of our partners at the New Hanover County ABC Board are a source of tremendous pride and offers yet another example of Age ID’s success in addressing a pressing market need. The growing traction of our proven technology solution points to tremendous opportunities for the future,” said Intellicheck Interim CEO Bill White.

Age ID reads the data encoded on driver licenses and government issued IDs, verifying the authenticity of the ID credential and age information in real-time. It can quickly and easily be deployed on mobile devices including smartphones and tablets and can be integrated with point-of-sale solutions. Age ID draws on a comprehensive database, updated on an ongoing basis, to ensure information is timely and accurate. It provides the most up-to-date solution to the problem of spotting fake and altered IDs delivering 99.9% accuracy as it reads unique DMV barcode formats from every U.S. state and populated territory, all Canadian provinces, and all Mexican States where driver licenses include 2-D barcodes.

About Intellicheck NYSE American: IDN Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that provide real-time identification authentication and threat identification. Our technology solutions read, analyze and process the encoded information on driver licenses and other government issued IDs. The state-of-the-art products achieve a critical balance of efficacy and ease of adoption and use with real-time response and a 99.9% accuracy rate. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, enhance the safety and awareness of their facilities and people, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Founded in 1994, Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies including financial industry and business clients, police departments, national defense clients at agencies, major seaports, and military bases, and diverse state and federal government agencies. The Company holds 25 patents including many patents pertaining to identification technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Intellicheck’s future expectations, including: the advantages of our products, future demand for Intellicheck’s existing and future products, whether revenue and other financial metrics will improve in future periods, whether Intellicheck will be able to execute its turn-around plan or whether successful execution of the plan will result in increased revenues, whether sales of our products will continue at historic levels or increase, whether brand value and market awareness will grow, whether the Company can leverage existing partnerships or enter into new ones, and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this website and use words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “strategy,” “target” and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will” and “would” are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA. This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Intellicheck, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as market acceptance of Intellicheck’s products and the presently anticipated growth in the commercial adoption of the Company’s products and services, changing levels of demand for Intellicheck’s current and future products, Intellicheck’s ability to reduce or maintain expenses while increasing sales, customer results achieved using our products in both the short and long term, success of future research and development activities, Intellicheck’s ability to successfully manufacture, market and sell its products, Intellicheck’s ability to manufacture its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand within required delivery time periods while meeting its quality control standards, any delays or difficulties in the Company’s supply chain, the success of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts coupled with the typically long sales and implementation cycle for its products, Intellicheck’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights, changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company’s products, the Company’s continued ability to access government-provided data, the risks inherent in doing business with the government including audits and contract cancellations, liability resulting from any security breaches or product failure, and other risks detailed from time to time in Intellicheck’s reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information.