Founder of Ad Agency DASH TWO Gino Sesto’s Epic Marriage Proposal Works

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leave it to the founder of a digital and outdoor advertising agency to create an epic marriage proposal utilizing bus bench ad space in Los Angeles. Gino Sesto, entrepreneur and owner of Culver City’s DASH TWO, knew he had to pull out all the stops for his proposal to Bettina Ho; so he took out ad space on the bus benches outside of Bettina’s office in Los Angeles.

According to Keith Thompson, Executive Vice President at Martin Outdoor, “This proposal exhibits the wonderful abilities we have with transit bench billboard advertising.” The seven-foot-long benches provided the extravagant space Gino needed to make this proposal unique. He chose a pair of benches directly in front of Bettina’s office at the Anti-Defamation League in Los Angeles.

Bettina went to work today at ADL, a civil rights non-profit with no inclination of what Gino had planned for her this afternoon. The proposal was quite fitting for the couple, considering how they met. Both Gino and Bettina were in the advertising business when they first crossed paths. She was in ad sales at AMC Networks, and Gino was running his company, DASH TWO.

The couple had been dating for three years prior to their engagement. They are the parents to a French Bulldog named Lulu, who was the face of the innovative proposal. The first seven-by-two-foot bench, pictured below, featured Lulu in a party hat, with the words “Marry Me Bettina? – Gino” written across it. The second bench board gave Bettina the option to circle yes or no, although she didn’t actually need to as she happily said yes!

Gino Sesto has owned and operated DASH TWO for nine years now. As an entrepreneur and visionary in advertising, it’s not surprising that he created such an attention-grabbing proposal idea.

About DASH TWO

Gino Sesto started DASH TWO in Culver City in 2009. The company began as a media agency for music clients. The business has since expanded into various industries including movie and fashion, while remaining still in the music industry as well. DASH TWO has an additional office in Nashville and the company focuses primarily on Digital Advertising and Outdoor Advertising services for entertainment and youth oriented brands. (dashtwo.com)

About Martin Outdoor Media

Martin Outdoor Media is the largest transit bench advertising company in North America. With market coverage from Los Angeles to Orange County, advertising on more than 7,000 transit benches throughout. The company’s mission is to provide a best in class messaging medium, without the high price tag. (martinoutdoormedia.com)