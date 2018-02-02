Toyoda Gosei and Nippon Kayaku to Form Capital Alliance for Greater Cooperation in Airbag Business

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. and Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. have agreed to a capital alliance for greater cooperation in their airbag business. Each company will hold approximately 1 billion yen of the other company’s common shares.

Toyoda Gosei has purchased inflators, a key component in airbags, and other products from Nippon Kayaku for decades, and the two companies have built an outstanding business relationship. Today the demand for airbags is growing rapidly as safety regulations become stricter around the world, and this capital alliance will help the two companies in their aim to strengthen stable supply and quality assurance systems for airbags globally.

The environment in the automobile industry is undergoing major changes with progress in autonomous driving and the move toward electric vehicles, and the two companies will also work together in the field of new materials as well as safety, collaborating in the development of new products with a view to the future.