CORRECTING and REPLACING The Emily Program, an Affiliate of the University of Minnesota Medical School, Selects Newport Credentialing Solutions to Manage Provider Enrollment

THE EMILY PROGRAM, AN AFFILIATE OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA MEDICAL SCHOOL, SELECTS NEWPORT CREDENTIALING SOLUTIONS TO MANAGE PROVIDER ENROLLMENT

Newport Offers Extensive Knowledge of Provider Enrollment Processes and Established Payer Relationships

Newport Credentialing Solutions, the industry’s leading provider of healthcare credentialing and payer enrollment solutions, today announced it has been selected by The Emily Program to oversee the payer enrollment process for the organization’s multi-state network of affiliated providers. One of the premier treatment centers for eating disorders in the United States, The Emily Program has more than 500 employees across four States with the goal to provide its services nationwide.

“Newport’s knowledge of the provider enrollment process and established relationships with payer groups is a huge asset to our organization,” said Nam Hoang Lew, Chief Financial Officer for The Emily Program. “The Emily Program works with a larger number of payers. Overseeing these relationships and ensuring our multi-state network of providers are enrolled properly was just too much to manage in-house. Newport provides the expertise and best practice processes to ensure enrollments are managed efficiently and accurately so we get paid.”

Newport offers a unique cloud-based credentialing and provider enrollment platform and unmatched provider enrollment domain expertise. Newport’s staff is highly trained and understands what is required to manage the credentialing life cycle successfully. In addition to managing time-consuming processes such as verifications and proactive monitoring of outstanding applications, Newport works closely with insurance payers to ensure enrollment processes move along as quickly as possible for improved revenue.

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program is a University of Minnesota Medical School Affiliate. Founded in 1993, The Emily Program helps people of all ages and genders who struggle with eating disorders, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, compulsive overeating, and related mental health and body image issues throughout Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.

About Newport

Newport Credentialing Solutions is the nation’s premier provider of cloud-based software and IT enabled services dedicated to the credentialing life cycle. Newport provides cloud-based workflow and analytics software and IT enabled credentialing services to some of the largest academic medical centers, health systems, and multi-specialty group practices in the United States.