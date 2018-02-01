Cuteness Names Best Friends Animal Society as Official Charity Partner

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular pets site, Cuteness.com (Cuteness), today announced it has identified Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, as its first-ever charitable partner. Cuteness will work with Best Friends to create original content to help drive attention and bring awareness to the organization’s “Save Them All” campaign, as well as provide ongoing support to key Best Friends’ initiatives including Strut Your Mutt, Super Adoption events, and the Best Friends National Conference.

“As the Place for Pet People, our goal at Cuteness is to provide pet parents with information and resources that lead to happier and healthier lives for their pets,” said Jason Lepore, General Manager of Cuteness. “Our charitable partnership with Best Friends Animal Society enables us to further raise awareness on adoptions, save lives and spread love to animals in need.”

“Best Friends is thrilled to partner with a site that has the reach and reputation of Cuteness,” said Eric Rayvid, Director of Public Relations, Best Friends Animal Society. “This will bring us closer to achieving our goal to make the country no kill by 2025 when we will truly Save Them All.”

As the #5 pets site per comScore*, Cuteness has an audience of over 3M unique monthly visitors and a loyal social media community of over 1M followers across Facebook and Instagram.

About Cuteness:

Cuteness is the #5 pets site (via comScore*, among ad-supported sites), featuring health and training tips, pet-friendly DIY projects, and inspiring pet stories from around the world. With its daily editorial content and active social media community, Cuteness is the go-to hub for pet parents.

For more information, visit www.cuteness.com and engage with us on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Best Friends:

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 2,100 animal welfare groups across the country, Best Friends has regional centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Salt Lake City, and operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. Founded in 1984, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from 17 million per year to about 1.5 million. Determined to get that number to zero by the year 2025, Best Friends and its nationwide network of members and partners are working to Save Them All®.

To become a fan of Best Friends on Facebook, go to Facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsociety. Follow Best Friends on Twitter (@BestFriends) and Instagram (@BestFriendsAnimalSociety).

* Rankings based on December 2017 comScore among ad-supported sites