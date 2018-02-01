Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska Chooses HealthEdge for Next Generation Core Administration System

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthEdge®, provider of the only integrated financial, administrative and clinical platform for health insurers, today announced that it has been selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to provide HealthRules® Payor, a next generation core administration system.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska conducted an extensive evaluation process to identify the right solution, capable of providing administrative savings to the business, transparency of information to its members, and automation of key processes. The agility and scalability of HealthRules Payor, including BlueCard and Inter-plan Teleprocessing Services (ITS) integration, supports Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska’s strategic direction with its commitment to innovation and embrace of change.

“We were seeking a business partner that can support our current and future needs,” said Susan Courtney, executive vice president, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. “We are looking forward to working with HealthEdge as we navigate these challenging times in healthcare. HealthRules Payor will provide critical underlying technology to help us scale our business, accelerate the adoption of value-based reimbursement models and take advantage of future opportunities.”

“HealthEdge is thrilled to be working with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska,” said Steve Krupa, CEO of HealthEdge. “The team there is truly innovative and understands how HealthRules Payor can serve their needs now and moving forward. We have the unique capabilities that enable Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska to grow and prosper.”

HealthEdge’s HealthRules suite of solutions includes financial, administrative and clinical software applications that work either independently, or together, and connects everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. With HealthRules, health insurers can support new business models, drive new levels of administrative efficiency, care coordination and lower costs for members, seamlessly connect everyone involved in the care continuum and achieve superior customer service.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Our next-generation enterprise solution suite, HealthRules®, is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. An award-winning company, HealthEdge empowers health insurers to capitalize on the innovations, challenges and opportunities that await in the new healthcare economy. For more information, visit http://www.healthedge.com.