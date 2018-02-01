Nat Geo WILD and Sun Valley Film Festival Announce Fifth Annual Wild to Inspire Short Film Contest

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nat Geo WILD, the network known for taking audiences face-to-face with animals in jaw-dropping destinations across the world, and the Sun Valley Film Festival are excited to announce the fifth annual Wild to Inspire short film contest, an open call for films by U.S. filmmakers. The grand prize winner will be announced at this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival and receive a once-in-a-lifetime National Geographic expedition where they’ll find out firsthand what it’s like to be a National Geographic filmmaker.

Nat Geo WILD has always been all about animals, celebrating them and the wild spaces they inhabit, through awe-inspiring natural history series and specials. Now the network that’s sent filmmakers to the four corners of the planet to capture stunningly intimate wildlife encounters is looking for the next great filmmaker to turn the camera on a subject a little closer to home, spotlighting animals and the people who love them, in their own communities.

This year’s contest challenges aspiring filmmakers to create a short documentary film on an individual who is making a difference in the lives of animals. Subjects may include the local vet, dog walker, farmer, cat lady, beekeeper, nature trail guide, zookeeper, environmental advocate — any and all animal lovers, even animal-obsessed friends and family. The ultimate goal is to provide an intimate portrait of an individual and the role of animals in his or her life.

Everyone is invited to submit a short film of three minutes or less using the submission platform Submittable™. Up to three finalists, announced in early March 2018, will receive an invitation to attend the Sun Valley Film Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho, March 14-18, to screen their films for festival attendees, a panel of judges that includes 2015 winner and Nat Geo WILD filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, and Nat Geo WILD executives. The winner will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony and will receive a National Geographic expedition to experience and document animals in their natural habitat. The wildlife destination will be determined at a later date and the possibilities for adventure are endless – the winner may find themselves on a safari in Africa, cruising the jungle waterways of the Amazon River Basin, or tracking polar bears outside the North Pole – anything is possible.

“Wild to Inspire is just one of the ways Nat Geo WILD is seeking out and fostering new and diverse voices in wildlife storytelling,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager of Nat Geo WILD. “One of our past winners, Filipe DeAndrade, has even gone on to find a home at Nat Geo WILD with his series Untamed — needless to say, we’ve been thrilled with the level of talent year after year and can’t wait to see what’s in store for us with this year’s crop of rising stars.”

“Sun Valley brings together the best and brightest in filmmaking, from the iconic and celebrated to the aspiring, and we are equally committed to showcasing both,” added Teddy Grennan, executive director of the Sun Valley Film Festival. “Wild to Inspire is an incredible opportunity to discover and foster new talent while providing them a platform to share their work.”

The submission period will be open Jan. 30, 2018, through Feb. 26, 2018. The contest is open to U.S. residents, and all entries must be three minutes or less (multiple entries are allowed). To view all Wild to Inspire contest rules, regulations and prizing, visit wildtoinspire.submittable.com.

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival, presented by Zions Bank, will take place March 14-18, 2018. A rising star among boutique festivals, SVFF brings together filmmakers and special guests from around the world for an unforgettable weekend of intimate talks with industry insiders, film and television screenings, and fabulous parties. Highlights from the 2018 slate include the Screenwriters Lab, presented by Variety, Nat Geo WILD’s Salon and Wild to Inspire short film contest, the SVFF Film Lab and more. A combination of cutting-edge content and unprecedented access in Sun Valley’s cinematic setting makes SVFF a “can’t miss” in the lineup of destination festivals. For Sun Valley Film Festival details and passes, visit www.sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.

Submittable helps organizations create, receive and manage any type of submission. Along with powering submissions, Submittable connects organizations with a creative audience of 600,000+ active submitters. Thanks to venture capital investments, unrivaled customer support and a team of creative, hustling and hungry start-up professionals from a diverse array of backgrounds, the company has grown more than 400% in the last three years. With over 10,000 customers in 124 countries in a stunning range of fields, including publishers, non-profits, and Fortune 500 organizations, and over 2 million submitters, Submittable is just getting started. For more information visit www.submittable.com.