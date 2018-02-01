Eccrine Systems Awarded USAF Contract for Monitoring Cognitive Status Using Sweat

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccrine Systems, Inc., has been awarded a $750,000 SBIR Phase II contract by the United States Air Force, focused on real-time measurement of specific biomarkers in human sweat as an index of cognitive performance. The Phase II project will help enable commercial development of Eccrine’s innovative sweat sensing technology that was the subject of a preceding USAF SBIR Phase I research contract.

“ We are very pleased to receive this award,” said George Raihala, Defense & Security Programs Director at Eccrine Systems, “ It acknowledges the successful results we attained during the SBIR Phase I project and will accelerate development and commercialization of non-invasive wearable devices that will monitor cognitive status while warfighters are operating under thermally stressful conditions.”

The SBIR Phase II commercialization project commenced in November and will continue into late 2019.

About Eccrine Systems, Inc.

Eccrine Systems is a privately held company dedicated to improving human health, safety, and productivity through the innovation and development of advanced sweat sensing technologies. The Cincinnati-based company was founded in 2013 to commercialize technology and intellectual property that was exclusively licensed from the University of Cincinnati, and with the funding support of CincyTech and its network of local, regional and national investment sources. To learn more, please visit www.eccrine.com.

