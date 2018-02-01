Alpha Group Appointed Global Master Toy Partner for Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants

NUREMBERG, Germany & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alpha Group LLC, a subsidiary of The Alpha Group, one of the world’s largest developers of animation and toys, and Nickelodeon, the number-one entertainment brand for kids, today announced a global master toy partnership for the network’s iconic animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants. The brand-new product line, which will include toys, collectibles, plush and novelties, is expected to debut worldwide in 2019.

“It’s an honor for Alpha to partner with Nickelodeon for a new SpongeBob product line that will excite and unite a full spectrum of kids, teens and millennials,” said Brehan Maul, Vice President Marketing, The Alpha Group LLC. “Kids all around the world have grown up with this beloved, iconic character. This is an amazing opportunity and we are planning a full range of SpongeBob collectibles, plush, novelties and playthings. Stay tuned for what’s in store.”

“SpongeBob SquarePants is a timeless, iconic character whose humor and optimism resonates with fans of all ages around the world,” said Jon Roman, Senior Vice President, Toys, Nickelodeon. “Nickelodeon is thrilled to be working with The Alpha Group on a brand-new global line of products as SpongeBob’s 20th anniversary approaches in 2019.”

In the coming months, Alpha Group will introduce a SpongeBob SquarePants product program that will engage today’s kids, and the millennials who grew up with him.

SpongeBob SquarePants has emerged as a global pop culture phenomenon since first premiering on Nickelodeon in July 1999. The series has been the most-watched animated program for more than 15 consecutive years and is seen in over 208 countries and translated in more than 55 languages.

About the Alpha Group US LLC

The Alpha Group US is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha (Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co., Ltd), one of the largest and most successful animation, toy and entertainment groups in Asia. Our state-of-the-art design, manufacturing and animation facilities deliver unparalleled innovation and content to support our toys and licensed products. With a true global footprint and distribution network that few others can tout, Alpha has and will continue to see aggressive growth. We are the new global player in toys and entertainment. Their portfolio of brands, including Super Wings™, Sky Rover™, Drone Force™, Regal Academy™ and Screechers Wild!™. http://www.alphatoys.com/

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 38th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).