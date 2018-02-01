Sintavia Announces Partnership with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

DAVIE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sintavia, LLC, a leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (“TNSC”), a global provider of industrial gases and related welding solutions to precision industries, announced today that they had formed a partnership to develop and promote metal additive manufacturing (“AM”) solutions across key industries. The partnership involves a technical collaboration to develop and commercialize gas flow processes that optimize the many benefits of metal additive manufacturing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but include co-investment in Sintavia by TNSC.

“Gas flow dynamics are the single most important—and single most overlooked—aspect of successful quality AM builds,” said Brian R. Neff, Sintavia’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In TNSC, we are partnering with a true leader in industrial gas flow optimization. We look forward to jointly developing and marketing gas flow solutions that will benefit our mutual customers and result in superior builds.”

“TNSC has for many years developed proprietary solutions for industrial welding applications,” said Tadaharu (Ted) Watanabe, TNSC’s General Manager of Global Business Development. “We are excited to apply these many years of gas quality control and gas flow experience to the exciting and growing world of additive manufacturing. Sintavia is at the forefront of this technology, and is a quality partner for us to do so. This partnership is also an extension of our overall strategy in the additive manufacturing market by investing and partnering with market leading Laser Metal Deposition tool suppliers and metal powder suppliers.”

The optimization of industrial gas for AM involves perfecting the chemistry, mix, and flow within the build chamber of each manufacturing run. Poorly flowed or poorly mixed gas can result in builds that lack proper mechanical properties, have unacceptable porosity, or a general lack of fusion. It is expected that the newly announced partnership will work with existing customers to promote optimized gas flow strategies that allow for successful end use builds.

About TNSC

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation founded in 1910 and based in Tokyo, Japan, is a global supplier of industrial gases. TNSC is a "single source" for industrial, welding and safety supplies, medical, specialty and electronic gases, gas handling equipment, high performance purification systems, engineering and gas management services, as well as on-site gas generation. Its mission is to deliver innovative solutions that meet global customer requirements. TNSC is one of the five largest suppliers of industrial, specialty and electronics gases in the world.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader for independent metal AM for critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Natural Gas, Automotive, and Ground Power Generation. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for critical industries. Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds AS9100, ISO17025, and ANAB accreditation, as well as being OASIS and ITAR registered.

