Quorum Health Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest Hospital in Georgia

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) announced today that an affiliate of the Company has signed a definitive agreement to sell the 77-bed Clearview Regional Medical Center in Monroe, GA and its associated assets. The transaction is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2018. All net proceeds will be used to pay down the Term Loan Facility.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns, leases or operates a diversified portfolio of 31 affiliated hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,000 licensed beds. The Company also operates Quorum Health Resources, LLC, a leading hospital management advisory and consulting services business. More information about Quorum Health Corporation can be found at www.quorumhealth.com.

