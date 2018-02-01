F4CP Celebrates Super Bowl LII with NFL Doctors of Chiropractic

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On February 4, 2018, Super Bowl LII will feature the professional athletes of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, along with their integrated health care team - which includes doctors of chiropractic (DC). The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress® (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the value of chiropractic care, notes that all 32 National Football League (NFL) teams employ the professional services of a DC as part of their multidisciplinary health care staff to boost performance and maintain optimal health and well-being.

Professional Football Chiropractic Society Board Chairman, Frank Brady, DC, team chiropractor, Philadelphia Eagles, shares: “It has been a privilege to provide chiropractic care to the players, coaches and staff of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2004-2005, when we first faced off in a Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.”

He continues, “It is gratifying to know that world-class athletes look to doctors of chiropractic to help prevent and manage injuries. As an organization we recognize the value of chiropractic care and make services available to athletes three to four days out of the week during each season. Super Bowl LII is exceptionally special because both teams will be receiving chiropractic care before, during and after the game by the same two chiropractors who provided care during the Super Bowl match-up in 2005!”

Thrilled to attend his tenth Super Bowl this year, New England Patriots Team Chiropractor since 1982 Dr. Michael Miller, says, “The success of the players relies heavily on their providers’ ability to keep them performing at optimum level. Heading to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row is a dream come true, not only for the athletes, but for myself as well, because it validates the integrated care approach – including chiropractic care – and proves that proper preventive and management measures play a role in providing players with the competitive edge they need to thrive on the field. Our mantra for Super Bowl LII is "NOT DONE." We look forward to tough competition from the Eagles.”

DCs receive a minimum of seven years of higher level education, and are qualified to diagnose, treat and manage a broad spectrum of health conditions. They are the primary care professionals for spinal health and well-being. For athletes, chiropractic care helps to reduce the risk of injuries and improve health and performance through enhancements in range of motion, flexibility, balance, muscle strength and other key factors.

