Greene, Tweed and AccessESP Collaboration Improves Reliability of High-Voltage ESPs

KULPSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greene, Tweed & Co. developed a customized connector solution that greatly improved the performance of AccessESP’s rigless electrical submersible pump (ESP) system.

AccessESP, a Houston-based provider of ESP conveyance solutions for the global oil industry, developed a through tubing retrieval technology that provides quick and easy ESP installation and retrieval using slickline, wireline, or coiled tubing.

Greene, Tweed combined its proprietary materials portfolio with engineering and design expertise to meet AccessESP’s demanding reliability management initiative and electrical requirements.

Greene, Tweed’s Seal-Connect® solution combined its high-performance materials, including Arlon® 1000, Arlon® 3000 XT, and Chemraz® 629. Arlon® 3000 XT provides:

Improved volume resistivity 30 times that of PEK at 400°F (204°C)

Dielectric strength measured at 730 V/mil in ASTM D149 testing

Improved mechanical properties when compared to PEEK and PEK at 500°F (260°C)

“ We continue to be pleased with Greene, Tweed’s proposed Seal-Connect® solution for the connector assembly,” said David Malone, AccessESP CEO. “ This connector provided us with the required performance in order to guarantee a long and safe life with extremely high levels of reliability.”

“ Greene, Tweed and AccessESP’s collaboration addressed one of the biggest challenges facing our customers – optimizing system reliability to maximize uptime,” said Henry Stueber, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Greene,Tweed. “ A thorough understanding of the application allowed us to design an innovative solution that enabled AccessESP’s reliability goals.”

About Greene, Tweed

Greene, Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high performance seals and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene, Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership. Greene, Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, contact Greene, Tweed at +1.215.256.9521 or visit our website at www.gtweed.com.

About AccessESP

AccessESP is the leading provider of rigless ESP deployment technology for the oil industry. With installations around the world, its unique system addresses the high intervention costs and deferred production typical of offshore, remote onshore, and high-production ESP wells. The technology is compatible with ESP components from all major suppliers. The company is also the recognized leader in permanent magnet motors, an efficient alternative to conventional ESP induction motors. For more information, visit accessesp.com or email info@accessesp.com.