PharmAbcine Enters Collaboration with MSD Focused on Clinical Evaluation of TTAC-0001 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Recurrent Glioblastoma and Breast Cancer

DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmAbcine Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel antibody therapeutics for multiple cancer indications, announces it has entered into a collaborative agreement with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA), through a subsidiary, to evaluate PharmAbcine’s anti-VEGFR2 mAb, TTAC-0001, in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

PharmAbcine’s lead candidate TTAC-0001, an investigational therapy, is a highly selective and potent anti-VEGFR2 (KDR/flk-1) mAb in clinical development for rGBM indications. VEGFR2 is over-expressed in most malignant tumors, such as gastric, liver, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian, brain, colorectal, and breast cancers and this signaling pathway is a key regulator for tumor angiogenesis. Increased understanding of the role of VEGF/VEGFR2 in the tumor microenvironment (TME) supports the rationale for evaluating TTAC-0001 in combination with KEYTRUDA.

“The combination of the anti-VEGFR2, TTAC-0001 and the anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA in this study has the potential to build upon the responses already observed with each of these molecules as monotherapies,” said Jin-San Yoo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PharmAbcine. “There is a strong biologic rationale to combine these therapies as their complementary mechanisms of action may enhance the anti-tumor activity.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, PharmAbcine will conduct international Phase I/II studies to evaluate the potential clinical synergy of combining TTAC-0001 with KEYTRUDA.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a leading clinical stage biologics company that develops fully human therapeutic antibody (mAb) and next generation multispecific antibody therapeutics based on in-house developed novel platform, DIG-Body, PIG-Body and TIG-Body using innovative discovery technology and excellent human resources for the treatment of human diseases, such as cancer and inflammatory diseases.

PharmAbcine’s fully human antibody libraries and innovative selection system are our proprietary assets. PharmAbcine provides antibody generation services by using antibody library and selection systems. PharmAbcine also provides co-development opportunities with novel antibodies.

Under the collaboration with SAMSUNG MEDICAL CENTER, PharmAbcine has >300 patients derived cancer stem cell libraries and its animal model system for evaluating internal pipeline development.

Selected pipeline:

TTAC-0001(=Tanibirumab), anti-KDR neutralizing fully human IgG with unique cross species cross reactivity has completed its Phase IIa recurrent GBM trial in Australia in August 2017 and its final report will be available early in 2018. Promising molecule to combine with immune checkpoint blockade is open for out-licensing, co-development and combination clinical trials.

PMC-001(=DIG-KT), next generation bispecific antibody neutralizing both VEGF-KDR and Angiopoietin-TIE2 pathways is superior to bevacizumab and Tanibirumab in preliminary studies. It also overcomes the Avastin resistant brain tumor growth. PMC-002, PMC-003, PMC-004 are derivative molecules from PMC-001.

PMC-201, next generation bispecific antibody neutralizing both VEGF-KDR and Notch-DLL4 pathways overcomes anti-cancer drug resistant tumor growth.

PMC-005B, Anti-EGFRviii truly specific fully human IgG with internalization property is perfect for ADC, CAR-T and CAR-NK purpose and is open for codevelopment or out-licensing.

PMC-309a-z, anti-VISTA fully human antibodies collection as either agonistic or antagonistic.

"3G-System" platform provides high performing production cell lines and we do have

PMC-901, bevacizumab biosimilar cell line with 3g/L productivity.

PMC-902, aflibercept biosimilar cell line with >3g/L productivity.

Additional information about PharmAbcine is available through its website,

About rGBM

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common malignant brain tumor in adults, with a median survival of less than 15 months from diagnosis and recurrences frequently within a year following the initial treatment. Chemotherapy, radiation and surgery are the primary initial treatments; chemotherapy and surgery may be possible for recurrent disease, with limitations in using radiation dependent on the site of recurrence. Avastin is approved as an active treatment option (single agent) for patients with rGBM who have failed previous TMZ and radiation therapy.

About TNBC

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women – it is estimated that more than 250,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2017. 20% of breast cancers lack receptors for three common hormones (estrogen, progesterone and HER2) and are thus called triple-negative breast cancers (TNBC). Treatment options for TNBC are limited, and despite therapy recurrences are frequent and aggressive. Consequently, novel treatment strategies for TNBC are of high need.

