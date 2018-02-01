McManis Family Vineyards® Announces Marketing Agreement with The Wine Group

RIPON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ron and Jamie McManis, together with Brian Vos, CEO of The Wine Group, announced a new marketing and sales agreement between the two companies. The agreement gives The Wine Group exclusive rights to distribute and represent the McManis Family Vineyards portfolio of wines in the United States, effective January 1, 2018.

Under the agreement, the McManis Family will continue to farm the vineyards and produce the wine, with The Wine Group responsible for all the sales and marketing functions. Ron McManis stated, “Being able to own and operate our vineyards and winery, without having to wade through the challenges of marketing and sales, is wonderful. Our company’s strengths are growing grapes and making quality wine and The Wine Group excels at marketing and sales. We are very excited to work with them on this next phase in our company’s life.” Brian Vos added, “The McManis Family Vineyards brand represents heritage and quality, and we are honored to include McManis as a part of The Wine Group’s premium portfolio. The new agreement further cements our long term and valuable partnership with the McManis Family.”

The McManis family has a rich history in Northern California, and has been farming in California since the 1930’s. In 1990, fourth generation farmer Ron McManis and his wife Jamie founded the McManis Family Vineyards. Currently, they farm over 3,600 acres of premium wine grapes located within the premier growing areas in California, including Lodi, Clarksburg, and Ripon. In 1998, the company designed and built a state-of-the-art winery and today the McManis Family Vineyards label comprises a range of red and white varietals sourced from twelve estate vineyards. The company is committed to sustainable farming practices and has recently achieved “green” winery certification through the Lodi Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing program for all of its vineyards.

In the years since its inception, McManis Family Vineyards wines have become widely recognized by notable wine critics for their incredible value. The McManis portfolio that The Wine Group will distribute includes an impressive 11 varietal lineup, including their River Junction Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Petite Sirah. McManis wines will retail for $11.99 per bottle.

About The Wine Group

Established in 1981, The Wine Group is the world’s second largest winery by volume. Based out of Livermore, CA in the historic Concannon Estate with additional wineries in California, New York, Argentina and Australia. The Wine Group is management-owned and operated. Its portfolio of wines includes Franzia, Cupcake, Chloe, Benziger, Imagery Estates, AVA Grace, Trapiche, and Concannon Vineyards.