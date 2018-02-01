Illumination and Nintendo Begin Development on Animated Film Based on the World of Super Mario Bros.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo Co., Ltd. and Illumination today announced a partnership to develop an animated film based on the immersive world of Super Mario Bros.

The project will be produced by Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, and Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director, Fellow of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal.

