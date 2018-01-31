AVANGRID reaches agreement to sell gas trading business

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) today announced that Avangrid Renewables Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of AVANGRID, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Enstor Energy Services, LLC, which operates AVANGRID’s gas trading business, to CCI U.S. Asset Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International, LLC (CCI). This transaction does not include AVANGRID’s Enstor gas storage business.

Enstor Energy Services is a limited proprietary trading business providing structured products and hedging services. CCI is a global commodities merchant with an integrated set of operations consisting of the marketing and merchandising of commodities and the ownership, operations, and development of commodities-related upstream and infrastructure assets.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement to sell the Enstor gas trading business to CCI," said Jim Torgerson, chief executive officer of AVANGRID. "The sale of this business to CCI is consistent with the results of our strategic review of the Enstor gas storage businesses, including the trading business."

The transaction, which is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed during March 2018.

"On a more personal level, I want to thank the Enstor Energy Services team for all of their hard work and years of service as part of the AVANGRID group," said Torgerson. "I'm extremely proud of what the dedicated group of professionals has accomplished."

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) is a diversified energy and utility company with more than $32 billion in assets and operations in 27 states. The company owns regulated utilities and electricity generation assets through two primary lines of business, Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks is comprised of eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.2 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables operates more than 6 gigawatts of owned and controlled renewable generation capacity, primarily through wind and solar, in 22 states across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,800 people. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About CCI: CCI is a global commodity merchant with an integrated set of operations consisting of the marketing and merchandising of commodities and the ownership, operations and development of commodities-related upstream and infrastructure assets. CCI markets a broad range of physical commodities including natural gas, natural gas liquids, electric power, refined products, crude oil, fuel oil, freight, base metals, and petrochemicals. CCI is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with offices in Calgary, Canada; Geneva, Switzerland; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Shanghai, China; Singapore; and Montevideo, Uruguay.