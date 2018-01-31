AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware Announces Contracts With All Delaware Acute Care Hospital Systems

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware, a managed-care health plan serving Delawareans using Medicaid and long-term services and supports, announced that it now has contracts with all six of Delaware’s acute care hospital systems. AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware members may obtain in-network care from primary care, specialist, hospital, and other providers that are part of the following health systems:

Bayhealth (both campuses)

Beebe Healthcare

Christiana Care Health System (both campuses)

Nanticoke Health Services

Nemours Children’s Health System

Saint Francis Healthcare

Agreements signed with those six hospital systems thus far cover 272 primary care providers; 1,424 specialists; and eight hospital campuses throughout Delaware. This is in addition to the independent providers that have already signed separate contracts with AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware.

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware continues to regularly add providers to its network, ensuring that its members have access to quality health care as close to their communities as possible.

“ Contracting with all of Delaware’s hospital systems demonstrates our commitment to offering our members high-quality, value-based care, and a robust provider network throughout the state,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware Market President Emmilyn Lawson. “ These six acute care hospital systems include large groups of affiliated physicians and other providers, and are also attuned to the unique needs of the populations and communities they serve. We look forward to working with these organizations to build healthy communities throughout Delaware.”

About AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware, part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is one of the Medicaid managed care plans participating in the Diamond State Health Plan and Diamond State Health Plan-Plus programs. AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware helps Delawareans get proper care and stay well, working with communities in need to achieve positive health outcomes throughout the state. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasde.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 17 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5.6 million Medicaid, Medicare and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, behavioral health services, and other administrative services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 30 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.