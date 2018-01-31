Sleep Number and NFL Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Emphasize the Importance of Sleep on Player Performance

Sleep Number and the National Football League announced today a multi-year partnership aimed at helping to improve players’ performance by maximizing the benefits of a great night of sleep. Sleep Number – the Official Sleep and Wellness partner of the NFL – will work with players, teams and trainers as they integrate sleep insights into their overall performance regimens. (Photo: Sleep Number Corporation)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sleep Number and the National Football League announced a multi-year partnership aimed at helping to improve players’ performance by maximizing the benefits of a great night of sleep. Through this partnership, every player in the league will be offered a Sleep Number 360™ smart bed with SleepIQ® technology. Sleep Number will work with players, teams and trainers as they integrate sleep insights into their overall performance regimens.

“We are constantly assessing world-class technologies and partners and know this unprecedented partnership will provide players the ability to improve their performance through individualized, smarter sleep,” said Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner. “We’re offering Sleep Number’s revolutionary technology to maximize the body’s most basic need for renewal – sleep – to improve the well-being of our players and coaches.”

The effortless adjustability of Sleep Number smart beds together with the advanced biometrics of SleepIQ technology will help players understand how better sleep impacts their on-the-field performance. The partnership will also leverage Sleep Number’s expertise in the impact of sleep on overall health and performance, while further strengthening the company’s already comprehensive sleep data insights.

“We’re excited to make a difference for these world-class athletes as they benefit from our SleepIQ technology and the effortless adjustability of our beds. And we are thrilled to be entering a long-term partnership with a performance-based organization like the NFL,” said Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number president and chief executive officer. “Our partnership builds on the deep relationship we’ve established with the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys, who understand the connection between sleep, training and performance.”

As part of their joint commitment to improve sleep for the entire NFL, the two organizations will:

Offer all active NFL players Sleep Number 360 smart beds – because what you sleep on directly impacts sleep quality and performance.

Work with players, teams and trainers to integrate sleep insights into their training.

About Sleep Number Corporation

As the leader in sleep innovation, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) delivers the best quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort and biometric sleep tracking. Sleep Number is a visionary in health and wellness, proving the connection between quality sleep and wellbeing. With its powerful SleepIQ® technology platform, powering one of the most comprehensive databases of biometric consumer sleep data in the world, Sleep Number is fundamentally changing the way we monitor and manage health. To experience better quality sleep, visit one of the over 550 Sleep Number® stores located in all 50 states or SleepNumber.com. For additional information, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.