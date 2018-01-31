KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to UBS 2018-C8

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 15 classes of UBS 2018-C8 (see ratings list below), a $1.0 billion CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 67 commercial mortgage loans secured by 126 properties.

The collateral properties are located in 38 states and the District of Columbia, with two state exposures each representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: California (15.5%) and Texas (13.1%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with three each representing 10.0% or more of the pool balance: office (23.9%), retail (23.3%) and industrial (20.6%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $896,000 to $60.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, AFIN Portfolio (5.7%), which is comprised of 12 anchored shopping centers located in eight states. The five largest loans, which also include Tryad Industrial & Business Center (5.4%), CrossPoint (4.8%), Houston Distribution Center (4.7%) and Moore Plaza (4.5%), represent 25.2% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 43.4%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 6.8% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 42.1% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 103.2% and an all-in KLTV of 107.5%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, UBS 2018-C8 published today at www.kbra.com. The report includes our KBRA Comparative Analytic Tool (KCAT), an easy to use, Excel-based workbook that provides the following information:

KBRA Deal Tape – Contains KBRA loan level details for every loan in the pool, and the ability for users to input adjustments to KNCF and KBRA Cap Rates and see the related impact on key deal metrics.

KBRA Credit Metrics Comparison Tool – Enables the user to compare the subject transaction to a user-defined transaction comp set. The feature provides many of the fields that are included in our CMBS Monthly Trend Watch publication.

Excel-based property cash flow statements for the top 20 loans.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: UBS 2018-C8

Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A-1 $23,231,000 AAA(sf) A-2 $68,276,000 AAA(sf) A-SB $35,465,000 AAA(sf) A-3 $284,183,000 AAA(sf) A-4 $320,462,000 AAA(sf) A-S $84,920,000 AAA(sf) X-A $731,617,0001 AAA(sf) B $54,871,000 AA-(sf) C $45,726,000 A-(sf) D $18,949,000 BBB(sf) X-B $185,517,0001 AAA(sf) X-D $18,949,0001 BBB(sf) D-RR2 $33,310,000 BBB-(sf) E-RR2 $20,903,000 BB-(sf) F-RR2 $14,371,000 B-(sf) NR-RR2 $40,500,891 NR

1 Notional balance.

2 In satisfaction of the US Risk Retention rules, these classes will be purchased and retained by a third-party purchaser, are intended to constitute an “eligible horizontal residual interest” and will represent at least 5.0% of the fair market value of all non-residual certificates.

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

