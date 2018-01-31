Overstock.com and tZERO Advisors Launch Robo-Advisor Digital Investment Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) announces the launch of a digitally driven investment platform, powered by tZERO Advisors, within the online retailer’s FinanceHub™.

“This service introduces robo-advising investment management services to our millions of customers and continues Overstock’s commitment to bridging Wall Street and e-commerce,” said Patrick M. Byrne, Overstock’s founder and CEO.

“Overstock currently delivers world-class service and award-winning customer experiences to as many as 40 million unique visitors per month. They trust us with their home and, more recently, auto purchases,” continued Byrne. “We are excited about this new program that offers our customers the opportunity to bring artificial intelligence to their financial planning.”

tZERO Advisors is powered by FusionIQ’s B2C investment platform. FusionIQ is an innovative fintech company that provides intelligent investment solutions that enable easy online investing.

Investors can select from a group of pre-established Adaptive Dynamic Portfolios that are matched to their investment profile or can create a customized blend of these portfolios for a low-cost monthly fee of $9.95.

The robust platform is driven by FusionIQ’s proprietary algorithms and scoring system that develop and rebalance the Adaptive Dynamic Portfolios based upon dynamic market factors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement. In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more, as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores include Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com dedicated to selling artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters under Investor Relations on its website, http://www.overstock.com.

About tZERO Advisors

tZERO Advisors, LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. tZERO Advisors seeks to use technology to provide investors the best possible equity based portfolio for their stated risk tolerance. The tZERO offering includes: innovative, risk tolerance matching US based equity portfolios, dynamic portfolios designed to address changing markets, and analytics and algorithms that drive US equity based portfolios. Investing in securities involves risk and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing consider your objectives, tZERO charges and related expenses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This is not an offer or advice to buy or sell securities.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is an innovative fintech company that provides intelligent investment solutions that enable easy online investing. Through a low-cost digitally driven investment platform, investors benefit from FusionIQ’s real-time proprietary financial research and algorithm for scoring and ranking securities in four dimensional factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment and momentum) that are constantly adjusted for various market environments.