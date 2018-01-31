USRES integrates with LendingQB to enhance mortgage industry presence, streamline operations.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Real Estate Services, Inc. (USRES), a provider of REO Asset Management, Default Ancillary Services, and Valuation Solutions nationwide announced it is now integrated to LendingQB’s cloud-based loan origination solution (LOS) to further expand its reach and enhance the customer experience for the appraisal management service line. These enhancements position USRES for continued growth, enabling the company to expand its presence and services within the mortgage industry.

Keith Guenther, CEO of USRES, said, “LendingQB is a prominent player in the LOS space and therefore made our decision to partner with them an easy one. Their continued focus on integrating with the industry’s most innovative and proven providers has resulted in a platform that is comprehensive, yet intuitive. These tools and services will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence and maintain efficient, streamlined operations.”

With this integration, USRES can now more effectively engage LendingQB’s customers in a single, centralized environment. In addition to originating mortgages, the platform seamlessly integrates with hundreds of leading industry applications, including document preparation, compliance, mortgage insurance and title services. This addition to USRES’ set of tools and offerings further cements their commitment to providing the best, most transparent experience in the AMC space.

“USRES is a company that is committed to establishing lasting relationships with customers and business partners, and we share those same values,” said Tim Nguyen, president of LendingQB. “Lenders want to access services from innovative vendors such as USRES in a way that improves the overall loan origination process. Using our API framework, we were able to provide USRES with an integration experience that enhances the way that lenders interact with their valuation services. We look forward to working with the USRES team and providing our mutual customers with a superior solution that helps us all be successful.”

About USRES

Celebrating its 25th year in business, U.S. Real Estate Services, Inc. (USRES) offers an array of financial support services for valuating and liquidating real estate assets, such as broker price opinions, appraisals, rental surveys, value reconciliations and data-driven valuations. USRES also provides extensive liquidation services such as REO disposition as well as supporting services, including HOA management, eviction management and property tax coordination. For more information about USRES, visit its website at www.usres.com.

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end mortgage loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘ad optimization’ services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit www.lendingqb.com.