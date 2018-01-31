Hill Country Indoor Teams Up with Ballogy to Elevate Athlete Performance at Every Level

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare and develop for their sports, announced today that Hill Country Indoor (HCI), the newest and most advanced indoor sports and fitness facility located in central Texas, has selected Ballogy as its software platform for player development.

Ballogy has created the first certified testing framework for sports that lack an industry standard for measuring, tracking and evaluating the growth and progress of an athlete’s performance over time. HCI has become a Ballogy Certified Testing Center™, uniquely enabling HCI athletes to accurately evaluate their skills against a global standard and be prescribed a clear path for improvement.

With specialized sports facilities intensely competing to draw top athletes and members, Ballogy enables HCI’s athletes to get the attention of coaches and schools with standardized assessments of general athletic skills, sport-specific skills, and body measurements.

“Ballogy gives us a competitive advantage over other sports facilities,” said Jeff Spillar, senior sports director at Hill Country Indoor. “It is not only a complement to HCI’s existing player and league development, but it also helps us with our overall member recruitment efforts. We are excited to be able to offer such an innovative approach to athletic training and to be the first to bring Ballogy Certified Testing to the Austin area.”

“HCI is a one-of-a-kind facility with a progressive approach to community, membership, and athlete recruitment,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are extremely proud to play our part in what is becoming a standard for all sports facilities.”

Ballogy’s mobile application also offers an interactive social component which provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and opportunity to distinguish themselves from the competition.

The Ballogy app is currently offered for basketball with additional sports coming soon. It is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. For more information on Ballogy, www.ballogy.com.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare and develop for their sports. Ballogy’s unique social networking application and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic performance and improve their skills at every level of the game. The Ballogy platform also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About Hill Country Indoor

Located in the heart of central Texas, Hill Country Indoor is a 140,000 square foot privately owned indoor sports and fitness facility. Hill Country Indoor utilizes the existing, natural terrain and provides multiple levels of court and field space for athletic training and play. Additionally, private gym memberships, hitting and pitching tunnels, party and meeting room space, healthy concession and the latest technology round out offerings for the whole family. www.hillcountryindoor.com