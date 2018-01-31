QB Launches Trade Simulation & Ticketing Tools on the Bloomberg App Portal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantitative Brokers (QB), an independent provider of advanced algorithms and data-driven analytics for futures and U.S. cash treasury markets, enhanced its premium execution algorithms and introduced a new trade simulation tool on the Bloomberg App Portal. The two complementary apps (“QB” and “SIMQB”) enable traders to use QB’s electronic trading technology with data and functionality on the Bloomberg Terminal.

QB released enhancements to its suite of premium algorithms -- Bolt, Strobe, Legger and Closer -- for Bloomberg App Portal users. This suite, which is now available at {APPS QB <GO>}, can help futures and fixed income investors achieve best execution. These algos and QB's trade cost analysis (TCA) give traders sophisticated performance measurement analytics, similar to what is prevalent in equities trading, through the Bloomberg Terminal service.

The new release also introduces QB's strategy simulator, available at {APPS SIMQB <GO>}, where users can run test simulations on futures and on-the-run cash treasury orders before submitting an order to QB. The simulator tool also helps users measure and benchmark trade performance and measure trade cost on any order that uses QB’s intelligent execution algorithms.

‟Bloomberg Terminal subscribers now have access to our sophisticated trading tools with which they can simulate trades through a Bloomberg monitor and then submit orders to QB without interrupting workflow. Through this collaboration with Bloomberg, QB can deliver high-value services and advanced solutions to our clients all over the world who use the Bloomberg Terminal service,” said Ralf Roth, CEO of QB.

In addition to their algorithms, which are designed to respond dynamically to market indicators for trade optimization, QB offers a proprietary transaction cost analysis (TCA) for clients to help them monitor best execution - pushing the boundary on capabilities in electronic trading.

‟The Bloomberg App Portal enables brokers, such as QB and software vendors, to plug-into the power of Bloomberg and deliver sophisticated tools to a shared customer base,” said Mike King, Global Business Manager of the Bloomberg App Portal.

Applications contributed to the Bloomberg App Portal are evaluated and selected using a variety of parameters, chief among them the ability for the application to add value to Bloomberg's existing feature set and information resources. App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal users access to dozens of third-party and broker software tools for news and social sentiment analysis, technical charting analysis, data visualization and more. QB customers can connect to Bloomberg's global network of investment professionals and execution venues when they access QB tools at {APPS QB <GO>}.

