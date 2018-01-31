Airgain Announces Partnership with McLaren Technology Group to Drive Automotive Innovation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) a global leader in wireless connectivity platforms today announced a new multi-year partnership with McLaren Technology Group that will build on both companies’ reputations in leading-edge, high performance technologies.

Airgain will build on its expertise in high performance antenna systems to drive technological advancement within the automotive sector. The McLaren Technology Group’s expertise will allow both brands to accelerate the wireless revolution that enables our increasingly connected world.

Airgain’s partnership with McLaren extends to the broader business, including McLaren Applied Technologies, as the two organizations explore the co-creation of wireless connectivity solutions. In addition, Airgain will contribute to the performance of McLaren Racing through integrating technology on-car, off-car and at the McLaren Technology Centre.

Chuck Myers, President and CEO at Airgain, said: “Partnering with McLaren is a strategic move that will build a powerful and mutually beneficial relationship. McLaren has a proven record of successfully applying its technologies to real-world business situations across a range of sectors. This partnership forms a pivotal part of our growth and expansion strategy.

“Our expertise will help the McLaren team enhance its wireless connectivity capabilities, aiding its performance both on and off the track. Utilizing the platform we have created with McLaren, we will co-develop engineering solutions to solve the challenges of tomorrow. Bringing together the best engineering minds from across the globe sits at the heart of our business. Our partnership with McLaren gives us access to truly world-class engineering experts who will collaborate with our own talent, enabling us to better support the hyper-connected world of the future.”

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group, commented: “Airgain is a new brand to Formula 1 so we’re delighted they have chosen to partner with McLaren. The technology being pioneered by Airgain is leading the way in high performance wireless connectivity, both in the automotive industry and the enterprise and home environments.

“Airgain already partners with and supplies some of the world’s largest blue chip brands. Its pedigree in the design and integration of high performance embedded antenna technology will produce real performance benefits, both on and off the track, for McLaren and Airgain.”

Airgain has a crucial role to play in the connected vehicle market by providing antenna technology in support of advanced wireless connectivity solutions for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure applications. It has a portfolio of connectivity solutions and a wealth of experience in developing antenna applications for government, public safety and enterprise applications.

This partnership follows Airgain’s recently announced membership of the 5GAA, underlining Airgain's commitment to the research and development of new advanced solutions for the connected car, and contributing to define the new connectivity landscape that will revolutionize the transportation world as we know it today.

About Airgain

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a global provider of high-performance wireless communications platforms. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s key markets include home, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise, and its antenna technologies can be found in set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, smart TVs, vehicles, and IoT devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the US, UK, and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expectations of the results of the partnership between McLaren and Airgain and the performance of any resulting products and solutions. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of Airgain’s embedded antenna technology; risks that Airgain will not fully realize the benefits associated with the partnership or that the partnership is terminated by either party; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.