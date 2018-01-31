AeroVironment Automated Quantix Hybrid Drone and AV Decision Support System Now Available; A Powerfully Simple-to-Use and Fully Integrated Drone and Data Processing Solution Delivering Actionable Intelligence for the Farm

MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced that its automated Quantix™ hybrid drone and AeroVironment Decision Support System (AV DSS™) analytics software are now available for sale through its authorized reseller network. AeroVironment will be showcasing this pioneering ecosystem at three upcoming tradeshows: World Ag Expo, National Farm Machinery Show and Commodity Classic. Show attendees will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a complete Quantix hybrid drone and AV DSS bundle, valued at $16,500.

“We are offering farmers the first fully integrated drone, sensor and software information solution, that’s as easy to use as an app, for collecting and using aerial imagery,” said Kirk Flittie, vice president and general manager of AeroVironment’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems business segment. “Farmers can now survey their entire farm more efficiently and accurately, on their schedule, to enable better decision making and farm management. We think this represents a turning point for the commercial use of drone technology, and we look forward to helping farmers everywhere gain information superiority in their ongoing battle against uncertainty.”

With Quick-Look™, farmers can view Quantix data in the field after each flight, offering a near real-time view of their farm. For higher resolution, advanced analytics, and historical trend analysis, imagery is processed through AV DSS using proprietary algorithms. “Throughout the development of Quantix and AV DSS we worked closely with growers to identify the most meaningful benefits delivered by our drone ecosystem,” said Jeff Rodrian, Commercial Information Solutions director. “We helped farmers use aerial imagery and analytics to assess the effectiveness of their growing processes, improve their scouting efficiency, and learn from changes in historical data to make improvements year-over-year.”

A Quantix hybrid drone and one-year subscription to AV DSS, with the ability to upload all the acreage needed for advanced data analysis, has an MSRP of $16,500. The complete solution includes an automated Quantix hybrid drone with integrated true color and multispectral cameras, controller tablet with flight software and Quick-Look maps to conduct in-field assessments, battery and charger, plus a one-year subscription to AV DSS software delivering image processing, advanced analytics, comparative analysis and historical reporting. Users can also download the AV DSS Survey Mobile App that allows them to collect and upload georeferenced images and notes automatically to AV DSS.

AeroVironment will conduct drawings for a Quantix hybrid drone and AV DSS bundle at World Ag Expo, National Farm Machinery Show and Commodity Classic. Show attendees can enter for a chance to win one bundle at each show by visiting the AeroVironment booth to fill out an entry form.

Customers can now purchase the Quantix hybrid drone and AV DSS from local authorized resellers. Click here to find a local dealer and check back as AeroVironment expands its dealer network in the coming months. Customers can also buy online if a local dealer is not available by visiting www.AVdroneanalytics.com.

To learn more about becoming a dealer, please visit https://www.avdroneanalytics.com/partner/.

World Ag Expo, Tulare, Calif., Feb. 13-15 – Booth 3006, Building C

National Farm Machinery Show, Louisville, Ky., Feb. 14-17 – Booth 7458 & 7456

Commodity Classic, Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 27- Mar. 1 – Booth 2073

About AeroVironment, Inc. (AV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and electric vehicle charging and test systems, and serves militaries, government agencies, businesses and consumers. For more information visit www.avinc.com. For information specifically on Quantix hybrid drone and AV DSS analytics software visit www.avdroneanalytics.com.

