Salt River Project (SRP) to Deploy Multiple PCI Solutions for Its Planned Transition into the California ISO Energy Imbalance Market (EIM)

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salt River Project (SRP) has selected Power Costs, Inc. (PCI) to deploy multiple enterprise solutions as part of its road-map to join the Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) operated by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO). SRP will begin CAISO EIM operations in 2020.

With this selection, SRP plans to consolidate its legacy IT landscape and streamline several of its operational functions, using a single web-based platform. PCI will support all “Balancing Authority” and “Marketing & Trading” operations in the CAISO EIM. Key solutions to be deployed over multiple years include:

CAISO EIM Bidding and Settlements (PCI GenManager ® )

) Power and Gas Transaction Management (PCI ETRM)

Power Deal Pricing (PCI Real-time Pricing)

Resource Optimization, Base Schedule Creation, and Balancing (PCI GenTrader ® )

) Outage Management System (PCI Asset Operations)

Meter Data Management (PCI Energy Accounting)

Transmission Area Operations (PCI Transmission Operations)

Performance Analytics & Business Intelligence (PCI Post Analysis and P&L Analyzer)

Enterprise Data Warehouse & Reporting (PCI Data Warehouse)

SRP’s EIM Implementation Director, Sara McCoy, noted, “After an extensive evaluation process, SRP selected PCI to be our long-term business partner based upon their expertise, solution coverage and experience with multiple successful go-lives in the EIM market.”

“PCI is proud to have SRP as one of its premier enterprise customers and values its trust with us,” said Jason Hebert, PCI Vice President. “With our experienced and dedicated team of EIM experts, PCI is confident in supporting the SRP team for a timely and seamless transition into EIM.”

The PCI CAISO EIM platform is a complete solution set that provides benefits to EIM Entities, Transmission Service Providers, Entity Scheduling Coordinators, and Participating Resource Scheduling Coordinators.

About Salt River Project

SRP is the oldest multipurpose federal reclamation project in the United States. We have been serving central Arizona since 1903, nearly 10 years before Arizona became the 48th state. Today SRP is one of the nation’s largest public power utilities. We provide electricity to approximately 1 million retail customers in a 2,900-square-mile service area that spans three Arizona counties, including most of the metropolitan Phoenix area (known as the Valley). We are an integrated utility, providing generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as metering and billing services. SRP’s water business is one of the largest raw-water suppliers in Arizona. We deliver about 800,000 acre-feet of water annually to a 375-square-mile service area and manage a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals. To learn more about SRP, please visit www.srpnet.com.

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of generation supply management software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy focused companies. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new software solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients which include investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, independent power producers as well as energy marketing and trading organizations. More than half of all the power generated in the United States is optimized using PCI software solutions and over 60% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. PCI is a privately held company based in Norman, Oklahoma with offices in Houston, TX; Raleigh, NC and Mexico City, Mexico. To learn more about PCI, please visit www.powercosts.com.