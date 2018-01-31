Advarra and TransPerfect Form Strategic Language Services Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of technologies and services to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has been selected as the official language services provider for Advarra.

Advarra is North America’s premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), and global research compliance services. Formed by the merger of Chesapeake IRB and Schulman IRB, Advarra is able to leverage the combined strengths of the organizations across technology, regulatory expertise, and customer service to serve the increasingly complex needs associated with research.

The new agreement names TransPerfect as the strategic supplier of language services, including document translation, digital content localization, and interpretation services. TransPerfect had existing relationships with both Chesapeake and Schulman entities pre-merger that included language services as well as its Trial Interactive e-clinical and eTMF technology. The track record of success of those partnerships played a role in this larger contract for the post-merger organization.

“Throughout our partner selection process, TransPerfect was clearly the best choice and stood apart from the crowd in all areas,” said Jeff Wendel, President of Advarra. “Their proven ability to deliver high-quality work on aggressive timelines, as shown through their long-standing relationships with both Chesapeake IRB and Schulman IRB, will help Advarra immensely going forward as we are able to speed turnaround times and complete more reviews. Put simply, TransPerfect helps us be a better partner for our clients.”

Lisa Chan, TransPerfect Vice President and Executive Sponsor for the Advarra relationship, commented, “We are thrilled to have been chosen as Advarra’s strategic language services partner. Having worked alongside both Chesapeake IRB and Schulman IRB over the years, I’ve seen firsthand their commitment to their clients and lengths to which they go to deliver quality work. They are future-focused innovators, and I’m looking forward to closer collaboration between our two organizations to elevate the capabilities available to Advarra’s clients.”

About Advarra

Advarra, headquartered in Columbia, Md., provides institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), and global research compliance services to clinical trial sponsors, CROs, hospital systems, academic medical centers, and investigators. Its innovative technology and services put research participants first, ensuring the highest standards of research review to meet complex human research protection oversight requirements. Advarra supports all phases of research across multiple therapeutic areas. For more information, visit advarra.com.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences is a leading provider of services and technologies to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry. By combining expert professional services and award-winning Trial Interactive e-clinical technology, TransPerfect is able to offer the vast resource pool and scale advantages of a large global organization while also delivering personalized, local service by professionals with life sciences expertise who understand the challenges associated with bringing treatments and therapies to market.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.