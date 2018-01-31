A New High-Voltage Inverter and Power Optimizer Solution Launching in Japan’s PV Market by OMRON and SolarEdge

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) and OMRON Corporation (“OMRON”) (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) are launching a new DC optimized inverter solution for Japan’s high-voltage PV market.

OMRON will offer SolarEdge's three-phase DC optimized inverter solution, consisting of inverters, power optimizers, and module-level monitoring, for the high-voltage Japanese PV market. As a global inverter market leader, SolarEdge offers a DC optimized solution that manages and monitors energy at the module level in order to maximize power generation and increase string-design flexibility. These advantages open up a wide-range of new PV installation possibilities, including sites suffering from shade or uneven slopes. This means that installers no longer need to consider factors such as site location, orientation, and solar irradiance when designing PV sites.

As part of the launch, SolarEdge will supply high-voltage, three-phase inverters and power optimizers to OMRON for local distribution and sales. OMRON's after-sales service network of 140 locations nationwide is available for the SolarEdge solution following the launch. Availability is planned for March 2018.

With Japan’s energy market having experienced various transformations in recent years, its PV market has been steadily expanding following the introduction of its renewable energy feed in tariff (FIT) program that began in the summer of 2012. As such, further innovation in PV solutions is required in order to ensure efficient energy usage and to maintain a balance in the country’s energy supply and demand.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge provides an intelligent inverter solution that has changed the way power is harvested and managed in solar photovoltaic systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter system maximizes power generation at the individual PV module-level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. Supporting increased PV proliferation, the SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, smart energy management, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. SolarEdge’s solutions addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge is online at http://www.solaredge.jp.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." Established in 1933, OMRON has about 36,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in 117 countries. The company's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to automotive electronics, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. For more information, visit OMRON's website: http://www.omron.com/.