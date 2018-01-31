Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. Joins Forces with Zipari to Deliver Personalized Member Journeys at Scale

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurance software startup Zipari today highlighted the leadership of Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey’s largest and oldest health insurer, in listening to members and delivering increasingly personalized journeys to each individual.

The alliance is focused on a reimagined member portal designed from member feedback and data-defined user journey maps. This change in the customer engagement hub has released immediate results including a ten percent year over year improvement in customer satisfaction reaching all-time highs. Horizon has also seen increased use of telemedicine by 450 percent, support channels by 180 percent, pharmacy service visits by 740 percent, and behavioral health by 660 percent.

The portal provides 24 hour, seven days a week access to easy-to-use tools in a secure environment that allows members to manage their healthcare when and where they like. This includes mobile communications for members and their care teams, easier ways to find the right care, new prescription tools, medical management, and easy billing and claims in real time. Most importantly, Horizon is delivering on a commitment to provide member journeys that are simpler and tailored through a data-driven and increasingly customized understanding of each member’s needs.

“Horizon is committed to transform New Jersey’s health care delivery system to improve care, enhance the patient experience and reduce costs by engaging our 3.8 million members through the use of technology. This is an integral part of our strategy,” said Douglas Blackwell, Horizon’s Senior Vice president and Chief Information Officer. “We understand how putting user-friendly digital tools into the hands of our members empowers them to take more control of their health and adds ease and convenience to their health care journey,” he said.

“It is gratifying to work with a company intent on accelerating the delivery of better access to health and understanding how to get the digital element of that right,” said Mark Nathan, CEO and founder of Zipari. “Horizon shares our respect for the member and the idea that health insurance should be centered on each member as an individual.”

As we move through 2018, Horizon has achieved all-time highs in customer satisfaction improvement, and strong member feedback regarding telemedicine, pharmacy service visits, support channels and behavioral health in particular.

About Zipari

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Zipari, is a technology startup that develops solutions for carriers to engage with consumers in new and innovative ways. Zipari’s consumer experience products provide carriers with real-time insights at every touchpoint, providing a breakthrough consumer experience for health insurance.

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer, is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon serves more than 3.8 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall, Mt. Laurel, and West Trenton. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.