Ambry Genetics and Invicro Announce Partnership to Provide Enhanced Capabilities with Advanced Genomics Services to Enable Precision Medicine

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambry Genetics Corporation (Ambry), leaders in genetic testing, announced today they will partner with Invicro, a leading provider of imaging services and software for research and drug development, to provide customized genomics and imaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, with a specialized focus on oncology and neurodegenerative diseases.

Both Invicro and Ambry Genetics were acquired by Konica Minolta in 2017 as a part of Konica Minolta’s expansion into the clinical healthcare space, with a special emphasis on precision medicine. Konica Minolta’s mission is to improve patient care, from disease diagnosis to drug discovery to companion diagnostic development. This unique partnership combines advanced technologies to deliver a more efficient solution, in an effort to expedite new drug discovery and development. Both companies will operate as independent subsidiaries.

“We are excited to join the Konica Minolta precision medicine family and to have this opportunity to integrate our research services and informatics platform with the tier-one genomics offerings at Ambry,” said Dr. Jack Hoppin, Co-Founder and CEO of Invicro. “Together, we now offer our collaborators a novel panel of quantitative biomarker assays from gene-to-protein-to-cell-to-organ from discovery research through multi-center clinical trials.”

“Invicro’s imaging platform is an ideal complement to Ambry’s advanced genomics services for a comprehensive solution designed to improve the productivity of the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Dr. Phillip Gray, VP of Advanced Genomic Services at Ambry. “Additionally, with Invicro’s experience and extensive biopharmaceutical network, we believe our combined expertise will deliver industry-leading solutions towards the fulfillment of precision medicine.”

About Ambry

Ambry Genetics is both College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified. Ambry is an established leader in clinical genetic diagnostics and genetics software solutions, combining both to offer the most comprehensive testing menu in the industry. Ambry has established a reputation for sharing data while safeguarding patient privacy, unparalleled service, and responsibly applying new technologies to the clinical molecular diagnostics market. For more information, visit http://www.ambrygen.com/

About Invicro

Based in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides a full range of image informatics, engineering and operational services. Originally focused on imaging in discovery phase, in 2016 Invicro expanded its offering in clinical phase research with the acquisition of Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, followed by the acquisition of Imanova and CORE Clinical in 2017. Now through preclinical and clinical divisions, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in imaging quantitative biomarkers. The successful integration of the discovery and clinical teams onto Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, has inspired a strong and growing presence in the market. For more information, visit www.invicro.com