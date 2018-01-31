SnapLogic and Iteris Consultoria Team Up to Power the Data-Driven Enterprise in Brazil

SAN MATEO, Calif. & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, and Iteris Consultoria, a Brazilian top IT consultancy specializing in business process automation, data analytics, and custom software development, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations in Brazil quickly and easily connect their increasingly complex enterprise application and data landscapes – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

Iteris Consultoria will resell the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud in Brazil and plans to build new industry-specific solutions on top of the SnapLogic platform, starting with the manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Together, the two companies aim to deliver powerful, easy to use solutions and value-add services to customers that help them unlock the power of data to improve business processes, accelerate decision-making, and drive business success.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Iteris Consultoria to help our customers achieve fast ROI from their cloud and big data initiatives,” said Carlos Hernandez Saca, Area Director for Latin America, SnapLogic. “Iteris has deep expertise in application management and data analytics, as well as proven industry success in pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, agriculture, banking and healthcare – areas where SnapLogic also excels. We share Iteris’ commitment to innovation and customer success and look forward to working with them to help our joint customers thrive in the data economy.”

“By investing in and expanding the range of technology offerings, the partnership will allow us to deliver a more complete service to the market, which is increasingly demanding strategic solutions in Data Analytics, Business Intelligence and Application Integration,” said Fernando Riva, Iteris Consultoria New Business Director. “Our partnership with SnapLogic aims to offer our customers an even more comprehensive portfolio, adding SnapLogic as the premier integration platform for more modern architectures.”

The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across applications, APIs, databases, data warehouses, big data streams, and IoT deployments – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or both. Unlike legacy integration software that requires painstaking, hand-crafted coding by teams of developers, SnapLogic’s simple but powerful platform enables both IT and line-of-business users to create data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time.

According to industry analysts, the global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market grew by more than 60 percent in 2016. Last April, SnapLogic was named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service for the second year in a row.

The channel is central to SnapLogic’s growth and expansion strategy. This partnership with Iteris Consultoria is the most recent example of SnapLogic’s aim to build a rich ecosystem of technology, consulting, and reseller partners to help bring its leading self-service integration platform to customers around the world.

About Iteris Consultoria

Iteris is a Brazilian IT solutions development company focused on the development of Collaborative Applications, Workflow Systems, Intranet and Internet Portals, Business Intelligence and Development of Custom Systems. Headquartered in São Paulo, the company offers high added value services, using tools from partners such as Microsoft and Qlik, and maintains a team of experienced and highly qualified professionals capable of developing customized solutions for clients in various sectors of the economy. To learn more, visit www.iteris.com.br

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company’s Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers — including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy’s — rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

