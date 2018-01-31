Kestra Financial Adds Carlson Asset Management to Platform.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry-leading independent advisor platform, Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), has been selected by Carlson Asset Management as its independent wealth platform of choice.

Based in North Oaks, Minn., Carlson Asset Management was founded by Bruce Carlson, CFP, in 2004 with the goal of being a comprehensive, forward-looking and independent-thinking asset manager dedicated to putting clients first. The professionals at Carlson Asset Management specialize in providing individuals and families with quality, personalized wealth management and retirement planning services with an emphasis on mitigating risk and growing assets.

“Bruce and his team have a vision for Carlson Asset Management’s long-term growth, and Kestra Financial is committed to empowering their success and offering the resources necessary to continue the firm’s upward trajectory,” said Daniel Schwamb, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “Kestra Financial is eager to partner with experienced, sophisticated financial services firms like Carlson Asset Management who want to take advantage of our practice enrichment tools, personal service and integrated, next-generation technology.”

Carlson Asset Management has a team of three advisors with a combined 71 years of experience.

“In Kestra Financial, we found a relationship that was able to seamlessly solve some of our pain points, including succession planning and back office support,” Carlson said. “Speaking on behalf of my colleagues Mary Tenpas, Amy Boland, and Brent Carlson, making the decision to join Kestra Financial was easy because of its unwavering support for advisors, depth of resources and dedicated team of on-call business consultants.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,700 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers. For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

The advisors at Carlson Asset Management offer securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Neither Kestra IS nor Kestra AS are affiliated with Carlson Asset Management.